A surge of specially printed paraphernalia proclaiming the bearer got the COVID vaccine stands only to chastise those who for perhaps a medical or any number of reasons aren’t getting the shot.
Of late ‘COVID-19 vaccinated’ or ‘I got vaccinated’ pins, masks, badge holders etc are creeping into the marketplace near and far.
We are already a labelled society and the first question that comes to mind is why is it necessary to make this public?
The second and most obvious question is what incites people to pay money out-of-pocket to announce they have, in their minds, done something socially conscionable.
Noses often turn up at popular brand-name clothing and footwear, mass-produced by about 260 million children around the world (not just in Third World countries). Yet the public puts good conscience aside and pays money so others can admire a tiny label sewn into the fabric.
Does the same mentality surround a vaccine lapel pin?
Turn your thoughts for a moment to the homeless or less fortunate who perhaps can’t afford to purchase a pin even if they wanted one. And I doubt they do, because their priorities are more about surviving each day rather than 'surviving' a shot in their arm!
How many can honestly say they aren’t growing weary of COVID signs reminding us to distance from others, wash our hands and sanitize everything we touch.
Remember the 1971 hit song Signs by the Five Man Electrical Band? That, in part, might apply today.
Many will choose to wear the pins and that’s their business. Others won’t and that’s their choice too. It’s sad that some people see the pandemic as an opportunity to profit, even if it is in a small way, from something so random.
Some will remember the 2009 flu pandemic vaccines (H1N1). Around three billion doses were delivered in November that year. But to my knowledge no one wore a lapel pin to announce they lined up to get the shot.
Nationwide many people get the flu shot every fall but once again there is nothing tangible to show for it. In 2019 approximately four in 10 (42 per cent) of adult Canadians age 18 years and older received the influenza vaccine. Once again, no lapel pins or earrings in the shape of medical vials.
The difference is both the 'unprecedented' (another term we're tired of hearing) pandemic, and the prolific nature of the COVID virus. But come on, folks, since when has doing something in your own best interest become medal-worthy?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.