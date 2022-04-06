The Island commiserated with potato farmers as a noose dangled around their necks, tightening as precious months of the unknown passed.
We all know how that turned out.
Island spuds are now permitted to enter the United States but the okay didn’t come until after 136 million kilograms of perfectly edible food was destroyed.
Now we turn to the fisheries where Liberal Joyce Murray, federal Fisheries Minister, has put the padlock on Atlantic Canada’s spring herring and mackerel fishery - two of the biggest bait sources used by lobster fishers.
The move, in the minister’s estimation, is based on dwindling stocks, which she claims have been in a critical state for many years. The goal is to grow the fishery for generations to come.
But what about the present? What about the seiners that land enormous loads of herring?
If today’s industry doesn’t function well, there is no future. Not without an alternate source of bait and an open-ended moratorium.
That brings PEI’s fishers to a complex situation. Some will have sufficient supply for the 2022 lobster season, others will not.
Conservative MP Rick Perkins, South Shore-St Margarets Nova Scotia, took the minister to task in the House of Commons in March. His synopsis is that without other types of bait there is no lobster fishery. He called for the minister to reverse her decision.
Mr Perkins referenced the Maine fishery where tons of carp, native to Europe and Asia, were used for lobster bait in the past, creating a concern for the introduction of an invasive species.
Some PEI fishers agree. The risk is too great.
Introducing foreign species could negatively affect the quality of our waters and potentially compromise to the quality of all the province’s seafood sources, which exceed $1 billion in economic value.
There are about 1,200 lobster fishers in PEI’s spring and fall lobster fishery. Challenging these protectors of the sea is foolhardy. They aren’t about to do anything to compromise their livelihoods.
Bait Masters, an Island company based in the Cornwall area, produces lobster bait but may be challenged to supply a province-wide demand years on end.
The province says it has begun to seek out alternative baits. Fisheries Minister Jamie Fox was quoted as saying his department has communicated with other governments, such as Norway, regarding substitutes.
It is prudent to tread carefully.
Or ask the fishers - they aren’t the ones looking for a political photo op or hero’s cape for finding a solution. They just want to do their job.
You can view the Perkins-Murray debate from March 31 by clicking here.
