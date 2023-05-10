Jeff Hutcheson

I don’t often go into the bank. I do everything I can online, and quite frankly that’s fine with me. A lesson learned from the pandemic is that my debit card is my new best friend. I rarely carry cash, everything, even a $2 soft drink, is just a ‘tap’ away. In fact my debit card has officially made the move from its pre-ordained favoured spot in my wallet to my pant’s front pocket. By extension, I rarely ever use an ATM. It’s all good.

I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve been into the bank in the past three years. It’s four. Three times to get US cash and once to discuss a credit card issue. Visit number four was just last week. I’m heading south for a week and needed to convert some funds. I’d forgotten how frustrating going to the bank can be. It’s the nature of the beast. I don’t think the bank is tediously slow on purpose. On this day, three of the six available teller windows were open. I don’t think the other six or seven people scurrying around behind the tellers holding various pieces of paper, lunch bags and occasionally a water bottle, are supposed to be moving into a teller position. I just wish they were.

