I don’t often go into the bank. I do everything I can online, and quite frankly that’s fine with me. A lesson learned from the pandemic is that my debit card is my new best friend. I rarely carry cash, everything, even a $2 soft drink, is just a ‘tap’ away. In fact my debit card has officially made the move from its pre-ordained favoured spot in my wallet to my pant’s front pocket. By extension, I rarely ever use an ATM. It’s all good.
I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve been into the bank in the past three years. It’s four. Three times to get US cash and once to discuss a credit card issue. Visit number four was just last week. I’m heading south for a week and needed to convert some funds. I’d forgotten how frustrating going to the bank can be. It’s the nature of the beast. I don’t think the bank is tediously slow on purpose. On this day, three of the six available teller windows were open. I don’t think the other six or seven people scurrying around behind the tellers holding various pieces of paper, lunch bags and occasionally a water bottle, are supposed to be moving into a teller position. I just wish they were.
When I arrived at the bank, I was eighth in line, right behind the lady with her arms crossed, clearly thinking there must be a better way. I knew she was thinking there must be a better way because of the only sentence she spoke ... “Oh, come on, you’re kidding me,” I believe, is the direct quote. I entered the bank at 1:22 pm. In time a dozen more people had lined up behind me, actually spilling into the ATM area at the front. By this time however, there were only four people in front of me. With the advent of online banking, I’ve realized the majority of people who now use the bank in person have a problem they can’t solve online. And if it can’t be solved to one’s satisfaction online, there’s a good chance it involves a little investigating at the teller’s window. Investigations take time. Finally at 1:44 pm, 22 minutes after entering the bank it was my turn. Five minutes later I had my US cash and was on my way. I tend to treat bank tellers like customs agents. A happy disposition, and not paying attention to your inner dialogue, is always the way to go. It was 1:51 pm when I got back to the truck.
A few weeks ago, I parked at a meter and noticed there were 40 minutes still showing. I debated putting in some extra money, but thought I’ll just keep my eye on my watch as I go about my business. I got into the shop and Joe and I started chatting. His wife was there and pretty soon the conversation turned to Italy. That’s where Joe is from and that’s where Heather and I are making a return visit to later this summer. In fact, later I texted Joe’s wife the Airbnb listing of where we’re staying. We made some other small talk, and Joe finished up and I left. When I got back to the car, there were still 23 minutes left on the meter.
It had taken me just 17 minutes to park, make the quick walk to the shop, get a haircut, and return to the car. That’s right ... get a haircut ... and return to the car ... in 17 minutes. Just think of the business Joe could do if he set up in the line at the bank. Of course the irony in all this? I pay Joe in cash.
