Doiron barn

Ryan and Jennie Doiron of Millview lost two cattle when their barn collapsed. They, along with the help of friends and family, worked for hours in the wind and driving rain Saturday morning to free cattle, goats, chickens and one horse. Ms Doiron's father also died during the storm. Submitted photo

Saturday morning was a tragic and traumatic time for Ryan and Jennie Doiron of Millview and it is one they won’t soon forget.

Ms Doiron’s father Glen Ford of Oyster Bed Bridge passed away after suffering a heart attack. The couple received the heartbreaking news in the midst of rescuing their animals from a collapsed barn.

barn goats

Many of Ryan and Jennie Doiron’s goats were  able to walk out from under the couple’s collapsed barn after hours of work to get the animals out.
barn chickens.jpg

Several chickens were among Ryan and Jennie Doiron’s animals that were saved after their barn in Millview collapsed during Hurricane Fiona. 

