Ryan and Jennie Doiron of Millview lost two cattle when their barn collapsed. They, along with the help of friends and family, worked for hours in the wind and driving rain Saturday morning to free cattle, goats, chickens and one horse. Ms Doiron's father also died during the storm. Submitted photo
Saturday morning was a tragic and traumatic time for Ryan and Jennie Doiron of Millview and it is one they won’t soon forget.
Ms Doiron’s father Glen Ford of Oyster Bed Bridge passed away after suffering a heart attack. The couple received the heartbreaking news in the midst of rescuing their animals from a collapsed barn.
When the couple put the animals in the barn for the night last Friday they never dreamed what would happen next.
But it did. The decade’s old structure collapsed through the raging winds during the night.
All told they lost two feeder cattle and some of the chickens, but most of their animals got out unscathed after several hours of rescue work.
The couple got up several times through the night and tried to look out, but the night was so black they couldn’t see anything.
Then at 7 am when daylight finally came they saw the devastation.
“One of the kids said the barn fell down and we looked out and sure enough it was a pile of rubble,” Mr Doiron said.
He said they expected the worst on their way to the barn, but then noticed a calf walking around the yard.
“We got looking through the rubble and saw there were some more animals alive,” Mr Doiron said.
He then made some calls and several friends and family arrived to help. They worked through the rubble, cutting holes in the walls and removing walls and stalls.
“We probably had about a dozen animals out of the barn then, but I could see there was still some life underneath between goats and chickens and cattle,” Mr Doiron said, explaining how they then used a tractor to lift pieces of the barn up and were able to drag more animals out.
In the end all of the animals made it out alive, some walking free on their own once the structure was lifted. But two of the cattle had broken legs and had to be euthanized.
Two of the Doirons’ horses Tyke and Turbo escaped the turmoil. They had spent the night in the back pasture and were none the worse for wear when they were brought home.
“Animals are smarter than we give them credit for, “Mr Doiron said. “(The horses) know to stay in the long grass away from the trees and some of the goats made their own way out of the rubble.”
Mr Doiron said they will likely rebuild, but since the structure wasn’t insured they may think about downsizing.
There were at least four barns in the immediate Millview area that were blown down during the storm that brought with it winds gusting as high as 149 kph.
