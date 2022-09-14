Never before has the need for a basic income for Canadians been more urgent, and never before has the reality been in such close grasp. A proposal for a Guaranteed Basic Income (GBI), known in PEI as Basic Income Guarantee (BIG), is now at an advanced stage.
The authors of the PEI Basic Income Implementation Proposal for the PEI basic income program are on the cusp of putting this model into the hands of the province in order to move towards negotiations with the federal government.
The transferal of this report will set off a dynamic process in which officials of both governments will meet to begin to design next steps for concrete action.
No official government body commissioned the development of this proposal. However, I am making a well-justified claim that it was, in fact, commissioned by the people of PEI. The initiative and the inspiration for the development of basic income in PEI comes from the PEI community which, now for almost 20 years, has kept alive the aspiration, the hope, it is possible to eliminate poverty in this territory. In PEI the spirit of basic income was captured and articulated by an NGO, a civil society organization - the PEI Working Group for Livable Income (WGLI).
After a number of discussions and two unanimous votes around basic income in the Legislature, the Legislative Assembly of PEI commissioned the Special Committee on Poverty in PEI to do its work. Then the Assembly voted unanimously once again to approve the recommendation of the Special Committee to establish a full-fledged basic income program in PEI. Most astoundingly, the essential principles of basic income established by the WGLI were accepted and endorsed.
It is important to note from that point the language began to develop and solidify around PEI as an ideal launching place for basic income in Canada. The feasibility of a 5-7-year demonstration program, Island-wide and inclusive, fully funded (federal-provincial), independent from attachment to the work force and accessible to all who need to be brought up to the official poverty line became real. We continue to insist that basic income is not solely about poverty: it is an investment in people, in the economy, and in the health, well-being, and democratic engagement of the population.
From day one, the community and policy makers struggled with what basic income would look like, its implementation challenges, and how to pay for it. Basic income is not revenue neutral. It will cost. It will also save.
It is not often that PEI attracts the attention of groups across the country. But that happened in 2019 when PEI’s initiative, in the community and in the Legislature, inspired the Kingston Action Group for Basic Income Guarantee in the person of Toni Pickard. And that is how Coalition Canada basic income – revenu de base came to be. It now has representatives from ten provinces and two territories. Its vision for basic income is pan-Canadian, with on-going support for establishment of the PEI basic income demonstration program. Out of Coalition Canada grew a massive production of the cases for basic income designed by, and with, the first voices and their allies in many academic fields as well as a whole range of studies and submissions. Not to mention the number of sectors from health, religious and the Senate which were inspired to speak out in favor of basic income for Canada. This national work also resulted in the formation of two new organizations, Basic Income Canada Youth Network and Basic Income NOW Atlantic.
We are in late 2022, after untold commitment and volunteer work of a team of professionals: eight economists; five politicians from five political parties; bureaucrats; and civil society advocates. Toni Pickard of Kingston coordinated the work of the economists. Barbara Boraks of Toronto coordinated the engagement of the politicians.
We have a model, not perfect for sure, for the implementation of a PEI Demonstration program. It merely shows a reasonable level of economic feasibility and sturdy grounds for federal-provincial dialogue.
This program promises to better the lives of the majority of people in society. It contributes to economic growth, improves the health, self-esteem, and well-being of the community as a whole and it encourages the increased democratic engagement of the population. There is something in GBI for everybody.
If government is to be truly all about the people, it must be about ALL people.
Marie Burge works with Cooper Institute, a member of the PEI Working Group for a Livable Income since 2003, Coalition Canada basic income - revenu de base, founded in 2019, and Basic Income NOW, Atlantic Canada, organized in 2021
