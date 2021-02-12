For Jimmy Morris, basketball was a pathway to a career in teaching.
In 1997, he left his native Ontario to play basketball for the UPEI Panthers. After a five-year career there, he played the game professionally in Europe, spending a year in Portugal and playing briefly in Spain.
That’s when he realized coaching was a good way to stay in the game after his playing days were done.
Mr Morris went back to UPEI for an education degree and joined the staff at Montague Intermediate School in 2009. He’s been teaching and coaching basketball there ever since, and four years ago he moved into the role of vice-principal.
Mr Morris said he enjoys the interaction with junior high kids, whether coaching or teaching.
“Every day is completely different,” Mr Morris said. “It’s a very rewarding age to work with. They enjoy the joking around.”
The MIS boys’ Storm team moved up from A to AA this year. Some players are new to the sport. He said there are enough players eligible to return next year that there could be two teams.
“A new sport this late coming into junior high, but they seem to pick it up and want to learn more and more,” he said.
Mr Morris said he had a lot of good coaches over the years and got into education because he wanted to give back. He’s also coached flag football and volleyball at school and helps out with his son’s hockey team. He estimated he spends at least 50 hours a week coaching, on top of his school duties.
“It’s a big commitment to be a coach, but you want to make a good connection with these kids.”
The basketball team is 3-2 so far despite playing harder teams.
The pandemic gave education staff a lot more to manage, and he said staff have mostly adjusted to the demands of regulations. He said it’s important to support school staff as much as possible during these mentally stressful times.
“They’re doing things they normally wouldn’t (have to). We’re very careful with staff. Brain capacity and stress would be the name of the game.”
It’s been hard for students who want to socialize as well, he said, but they’ve bought in.
Mr Morris spent two years teaching at the now-closed Grand Tracadie Elementary before joining MIS.
