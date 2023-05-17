Dan Shepard

The Kings County Baseball League will open its 33rd year of operation with a pair of games on Sunday, May 21. 

Two-time defending champion Peakes Bogside Bombers will host the Morell Chevies in a match-up of last year’s final. The Bombers defeated the Chevies in six games last year. The final few games were played at MacDonald Field in Peakes because Hurricane Fiona blew apart most of the Church Diamond in Morell.

