The Kings County Baseball League will open its 33rd year of operation with a pair of games on Sunday, May 21.
Two-time defending champion Peakes Bogside Bombers will host the Morell Chevies in a match-up of last year’s final. The Bombers defeated the Chevies in six games last year. The final few games were played at MacDonald Field in Peakes because Hurricane Fiona blew apart most of the Church Diamond in Morell.
Peakes will be welcoming back players including catcher Mitchell Power; power-hitting Dillon Doucette and first baseman Connor Myers. Last year’s batting champ and team MVP Jack MacKenzie and three-time playoff MVP Jordan Stevenson will do a portion of the pitching.
The Chevies welcome back former batting champ Scott Harper and the Nolan Ryan of the KCBL Troy Coffin. The MacDougall boys, Logan and Ben, should be returning as well. Ben MacDougall was last year’s MVP. Parker Day is also back after having a solid 2022 season. Game time is 2 pm.
The Northside Sunly Brewers will go up against the Cardigan Clippers in the other match-up the same day. Isaac Compton will lead this young squad again this year. The Clippers should be led by Charles MacLellan and Sam Walsh. We hope to have more information on both team’s line-up in next week’s column.
The Brewers vs Clippers game will be played at Church Field in Morell with a 2 pm start time. Some casualties from Fiona, the lights and dugout, are back up and going. However, a few apple trees are missing.
All four teams will play a schedule of 16 games.
Three teams will play eight games. The Charlottetown Jays and the PEI Youth Selects will play a partial schedule. A new team with an old name will join the league and play a partial schedule. The Trixie Cubs will participate and will be led by veteran Craig Cooper. If this team plays like their name, they should have a lot fun. The Jays and Cubs will play their opening games against each other on Wednesday, May 31 at Memorial Field. We hope to have more information on these two teams line-ups next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.