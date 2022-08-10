The Northside “Sunly” Brewers swept a pair of games from the Canada Games team in recent Kings County Baseball League action. The Brewers sweep extended their KCBL winning streak to five games.
They won both games over the Canada Games, 4-3 in game one and 10-8 in game two. The five wins gives them at a record of 7-8 and close to clinching third place in the standings. They still have some work to do to accomplish a third place spot. The Brewers have one more game to make-up. A tilt with the Morell Chevies. The Cardigan Clippers are in fourth place and still have to play the Charlottetown Jays and the Chevies.
Northside can clinch third place if they beat the Chevies or if Cardigan loses to the Jays or Chevies. If the Clippers win both games and Northside loses, then there will be a tie for third place. The Clippers would then get third place because of a better head-to- head record.
The Morell Chevies will finish in first place. They defeated the Peakes “Bogside” Bombers 1-0 last Sunday in Morell. Nathan Jones provided all the offense for both teams with a solo home run. The Bomber loss means they ended the season with a record of 9-7 and will finish in second place.
Morell will open the best of five semi-finals at home against the fourth place finishers.
Team Award picks. All four play-off teams have released their team picks for the following:
Peakes Bombers MVP... Jack MacKenzie, Rookie... Mason Power, Lionel King... Tyson McInnis, Trix/Aquinas... Mitchell Power
Northside Brewers... MVP... Dylan Worth, Rookie... Morgan Crossman, Lionel King... Stewart Barry, Trix/Aquinas... Isaac Compton
Cardigan Clippers... MVP... Dean Carroll, Rookie... Rhyan Storr, Lionel King... Brady Storey, Trix/Aquinas... Stephen O’Shea
The Lionel King Memorial is for the player who shows hard work and dedication.
The Trix/Aquinas is for the player who shows leadership and helps promote the league.
There is also an award for top pitcher (Harry Hughes Memorial) which is open to all pitchers in the league.
Champions...The Trixie Bears are the Canadian Oldtimers 35 & Over Tier II 2022 champions. They took home the Kindersley Trophy with a 11-4 hard fought win over Tillsonburg.
Domino’s Pizza “player of the week”. Last one for this year. Nathan Jones for his heroics in the Chevies 1-0 win recently in Morell. Jones knocked in the only run of the game with a solo home run. The league would like to thank Mike Waugh and Domino’s Pizza once again for promoting this league with their generous donation.
