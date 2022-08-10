Dan Shepard

The Northside “Sunly” Brewers swept a pair of games from the Canada Games team in recent Kings County Baseball League action. The Brewers sweep extended their KCBL winning streak to five games.

They won both games over the Canada Games, 4-3 in game one and 10-8 in game two. The five wins gives them at a record of 7-8 and close to clinching third place in the standings. They still have some work to do to accomplish a third place spot. The Brewers have one more game to make-up. A tilt with the Morell Chevies. The Cardigan Clippers are in fourth place and still have to play the Charlottetown Jays and the Chevies.

