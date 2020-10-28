Darren Pace’s haunted shop and spooky trail is open to scare this year in Gaspereaux. While he has previously passed along donations to organizations such as Make-A-Wish, this year he plans to use the money to help out a family in need. The 24 glowing inflatables lining a trail through his yard emanate horror. Only the most daring will discover the creatures and creepy crawlies occupying his back yard shop. Rachel Collier photo
There were a few gasps of fear as Joasis and Kandice Lannigan, walked through the trail and haunted shop in Gaspereaux the first night it opened. Joasis’s favourite inflatable was the Pirate Gateway. Rachel Collier photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.