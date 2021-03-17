Branden Richards, from Beach Point, picked up his cheque for $11,310 from a recent Gold Mine win last Tuesday. Mr Richards said it was the biggest prize he has ever won and he planned to pay some bills and share it with family. The Gold Mine, a project of the Rotary Club of Montague & Eastern PEI, has been running since 2012. Heather Moore photo
