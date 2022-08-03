Many Islanders don’t have a way to get to the beach. This is true of school children whose parents may be busy working or have no car at all. There are many seniors as well who do not have a car, or even if they do, cannot afford the gas to drive it there.
The good news is now there are options for those living near the recently announced bus routes to Cavendish from Summerside and Charlottetown.
I was happy to help make this happen. Here is how the discussion between me and the Minister happened in the Legislature:
The then-Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure stood up and made a statement asking for innovative ideas from Islanders for rural transportation. As the Green critic for transportation, it became my turn to speak, and I could not help suggesting an idea of my own. Why not use our electric school buses to get everyone to the beach during the summer? The buses are not being used to bring kids to school at that time.
It is not usual for suggestions in the House to result in quick action like this. I am so pleased to know that many Islanders can now go to the beach for very little money. Did you know that school kids of all grades can go completely free, and others can go for $2?
There is even more savings if you purchase the monthly pass—$20 for regular or $10 for seniors and post-secondary students. What a deal! It’s even sweeter because it uses electric buses already purchased. There is no gas burning pollution!
An additional benefit of this new service is that many seasonal workers—many who are younger and may not have access to their own vehicle—can get to their place of employment more easily and for a lot less money than driving a car!
A reminder, you need to book online or by phone is required, even for the free fare. If you have a computer, go to www.t3transit.ca and look for Cavendish schedules. If you prefer telephone, call (902) 812-0808.
I hope beach buses will be filled with eager beachgoers so more routes can be established. Go and enjoy our lovely beaches, even if you do not have a car. Added bonus is you don’t have to worry about high gas prices stopping you from enjoying summer.
Ole Hammarlund, MLA Charlottetown-Brighton
Official Opposition Green Critic for Transportation and Infrastructure
