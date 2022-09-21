Colville Manor

 Colville Manor dealing with staffing issues and having to close beds for more than a year. Graphic file photo

Colville Manor in Souris continues to deal with staffing issues which could result in the closure of eight to 11 beds at any time.

According to Health PEI, an interim administrator has been put in place at the long-term care facility, which was built to house 52 residents, but for over a year has consistently had beds closed due to staffing issues.

