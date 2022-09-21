Colville Manor in Souris continues to deal with staffing issues which could result in the closure of eight to 11 beds at any time.
According to Health PEI, an interim administrator has been put in place at the long-term care facility, which was built to house 52 residents, but for over a year has consistently had beds closed due to staffing issues.
Multiple sources say some of the issues were due to alleged bullying and two employees have been dismissed.
Health PEI would not confirm the dismissal, saying only they were “not able to comment on specifics of Human Resource matters except to say we take any issues seriously and follow appropriate policies and procedures to address them.”
However, Health PEI did confirm there have been no incidents where resident safety or treatment of residents has been an issue.
In June, Andrew MacDougall, executive director of Community Health and Seniors Care with Health PEI, told The Graphic the situation was unsustainable, noting shifts were being covered by individuals working overtime and some coming from outside sources.
Health PEI also said planning is underway to address the concerns, but no details were given.
Holland College is expected to offer a Resident Care Worker course in the town in January, a move some citizens say will help alleviate the pressure.
