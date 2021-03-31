The government seems resigned to infecting PEI bee hives with small hive beetle (SHB). It is a serious pest. If you pull your boxes of honey off the hives and leave them without bees to guard them for a few days the beetle larvae can slime them and spoil the honey and even the equipment. If you have weaker hives or mating nucs you are trying to raise queens in, the beetles can kill them. Nova Scotia closed its border to the import of hives in 2017 in order to keep them out and it has closed to PEI as well because the policies of our government are obviously extremely high-risk.
Every year the beetle keeps expanding its range in Ontario and the Ontario government has given up on containing them and ended all movement controls on hives in the province. And the PEI government keeps reducing the import restrictions on hives moving from Ontario to PEI for blueberry pollination. They want the hives, whatever the consequences, and there are just not enough low-risk hives available.
In 2017 the Minister of Agriculture assured us the department had a robust inspection protocol. Then, just before a load of bees, which had been inspected for SHB (using that ‘robust’ protocol) and passed, SHB were accidentally found by a tech transfer working in that yard. That year New Brunswick was infected with SHB, Nova Scotia closed their border to importations, and PEI did not get imports. After that for the next two years PEI excluded imports from the areas of Ontario where SHB were known to exist. But the question of infected ‘operations’ was raised. One large bee operation (based in the infected Niagara area) bought a smaller bee operation in Grey County and after declaring they would disinfect their vehicles and not transfer any bees or equipment between the smaller operation and their main operation the PEI Provincial Veterinarian allowed those hives to come to PEI. We were lucky that year, but by the next year, 2019, Grey County was no longer SHB-free (likely because that operation spread SHB there).
Last year, the import protocol from the two years before was dropped and there were no ‘restricted’ geographical areas, but most of the hives came from eastern Ontario which was not known to have SHB (and a few from the Newmarket area). But now SHB have been found both sides of Kingston in the east, and also north of Toronto near Newmarket. So we do not have geographic area protection anymore. We do not have much inspection anymore. There will be 10 per cent inspection of the hives by Ontario inspectors. That is it. There will be more inspection in PEI, but the amount is left unspecified in the most recent protocol. It is a far cry from the 100 per cent inspection asked of the candidates in the environmental debate before the last election and it is the first protocol where the number of hives to be inspected here is not stated. Will it be an additional 10 per cent, 1 per cent, 2 per cent?
The PEI Beekeepers Association executive met with the Minister of Agriculture and asked for the most basic of biosecurity measures. They asked that if any apiary of a beekeeping operation had a find of SHB that beekeeping operation should be excluded from exporting hives. Beekeepers move bees and bee equipment between apiaries and trucks get loaded with dead hives. SHB is a little beetle that likes to hide in cracks in the equipment or on the truck. Allowing hives in from an operation that has the pest is allowing the pest in.
But here is what is in the 2021 Protocol Regarding The Importation of Honey Bees into Prince Edward Island ...
3) If any stage of SHB has been detected in at least one APIARY operated by any beekeeping operation in EACH OF the last three consecutive years (i.e. 2019, 2020, and 2021), then NO colonies from that OPERATION will be permitted to enter PEI. (end quote)
So PEI can import hives from any place in Ontario, even areas that have had SHB for many years and from any operation that for one year in the past three did not find SHB. But how much inspection was done that year? The protocol does not specify. So, let us say a big beekeeping operation in the Niagara area did not have any apiaries that showed SHB last year because due to COVID there was little inspection, they can export as long as a few hives in one yard were inspected. There are no numbers quantified. Is that science? Is that protection? Would the Minister of Agriculture want protection like that for his dairy herd? Would he be satisfied if the disease brought in would probably not be able to be eradicated (because no one has eradicated SHB once it has come in, and in Italy they have spent millions burning hives just to contain it: but with containment strategies based on science). Would he be satisfied if we had an eradication protocol that could ask him to burn any cows that became infected but did not say anything about compensation? I doubt it, and the regulations for cows (federal) do specify compensation for destruction. The eradication policy for SHB is very specific on how to burn beehives but says nothing about compensation. Apparently beekeepers will have to bear the cost of destroying their hives in order to subsidize the import of hives for blueberry companies.
I remind the premier of his words during the environmental debate on this issue ‘based on science’. This protocol is NOT based on science. It is based on capitulation to the blueberry companies and their need to acquire hives from Ontario where the locations to access those hives keeps getting smaller and smaller.
Stan Sandler,
Iris
