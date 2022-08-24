It’s always a special week when we publish our annual Day in the Life of eastern PEI (see pages 11-20).
While this section reflects the goings-on of folks filling their day with work, routines, fun and relaxation the photos rarely show any behind the scenes frames involving the people holding the cameras.
The photographers this time around were Charlotte MacAulay, Josh Lewis and Rachel Collier who began their day early in the morning and finished up in the early evening.
Overall temperatures were warm that day with lots of sunshine and a gentle breeze making the task at hand pleasurable.
Pleasing until Rachel discovered she couldn’t open the doors on her car. Faulty door handles are frustrating at any time but when you know you’ll be in and out of your rig countless times during the day, well it just won’t work.
However, Rachel tapped into her resourcefulness and by opening the trunk discovered she could in fact crawl through to the driver’s seat and open the doors from the inside. Not very efficient so it was time to swap vehicles with a friend.
The early morning also offered a fine mist up Souris/Morell way and as Charlotte was making her way along the highways and byways and of all days for it to happen she discovered in short order her vehicle had a wonky wiper blade.
Clear visibility on the road is key on this particular day (as it is anytime) - you can’t take photos of what you can’t see.
That’s when Scott MacDonald, with Napa in Morell, came to the rescue and obligingly installed a new blade.
Josh on the other hand finished the day unscathed or at least he’s not talking about any scrapes he might have gotten into on his rounds.
Over the years the photographers have faced many a conundrum while shooting Day in the Life. From getting stuck in mud, to sliding into a ditch on icy roads to flat tires, running out of gas to getting lost in the days of pre-GPS and Google maps.
Regardless of the many incidents, it’s a day we look forward to in that it’s an opportunity to showcase folks who don’t necessarily have to be doing anything special to get their photo in the paper.
Without all these obliging people there would be no special section, no reflection of what goes on on a weekday in eastern PEI and seeing what your neighbours are up to and what’s new.
Thanks to one and all for smiling for the camera. We hope you have as much fun looking at the photos as we did taking them.
