Pinette park

The Belfast Community Development Corporation is exploring the idea of developing part of Pinette Provincial Park for cottage-like shipping containers.

Concerns about Belfast Community Development Corporation’s (BCDC) handling of Pinette Park were discussed at Belfast municipal council’s last meeting on August 17, but BCDC declined a request to attend the meeting.

The corporation’s chair, Mark Booth, said BCDC didn’t attend because there is no solid or detailed development plan to report about the park so far.

Tags

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Combined honors degree of journalism and political science from University of Kings College and Dalhousie University, 2017. I enjoy researching and writing deep dive feature and investigative stories. Have tips? Let's talk.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.