Concerns about Belfast Community Development Corporation’s (BCDC) handling of Pinette Park were discussed at Belfast municipal council’s last meeting on August 17, but BCDC declined a request to attend the meeting.
The corporation’s chair, Mark Booth, said BCDC didn’t attend because there is no solid or detailed development plan to report about the park so far.
The corporation is still considering working with a company, FUSION, to potentially install modified shipping container accommodations and store fronts.
These would ideally bring in a profit that could support work at the park such as shoreline restoration as well as other BCDC projects such as building a wellness centre in Belfast, Mr Booth said, but there is no formal plan yet.
Mr Booth assures consultation with council and with the broader community is a top priority and a step BCDC will take when details about options become more clear.
Neither Mr Booth or BCDC’s newly hired executive director would provide any further details about the company interested in setting up container ship accommodations or store fronts. Board meetings and information are not subject to public record or scrutiny and members are chosen by invitation.
Some councillors were concerned that BCDC had begun development at the park without consulting with council when they noticed work was completed on the park’s boat launch in the spring: dredging, paving, expansion and maintenance.
Mr Booth was emphatic in saying no development has begun and the corporation has only maintained regular operation.
A Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson confirmed the department led work on the dock and paving in the spring.
“The work was entirely covered by the province through the capital budget,” the representative said. The access off the Trans-Canada was widened to enable boat haulers to manoeuvre their vessels without blocking the highway.
In November 2021 BCDC, which is a non-profit corporation, was awarded a 10-year lease for a dollar per year to maintain the park’s day use facilities and ensure free access to washrooms, the picnic areas and shore front remain in tact. The lease allows for potential development of restaurants, accommodations and storefronts with some limitations. The lease term was amended to 25 years in May this year.
“We stepped in (to operate the park) so this way the money comes back into the community,” Mr Booth said. “We took a financial risk to keep it in community hands.”
Running the park as a non-profit corporation should improve access to federal funding streams which could help improve the park, Mr Booth said.
BCDC’s mission is to create infrastructure that will welcome new residents and promote growth in the area and any future profits from the portion of the park which may host accommodations etc. will support these goals, he said.
Based on BCDC’s research, Mr Booth suggests Belfast needs more residents to support services like the rec centre and fire department. Otherwise taxes would have to increase or the municipality may face losing services.
Addressing housing issues, access to health care, and other community building initiatives are needed to encourage the increase in population, he said.
Council is particularly interested in oversight of development in the area as the rural municipality is working to implement an official town plan and bylaw. Once these are in place, Belfast municipal council will have a stronger hand in development decisions.
Drafts were recently completed and the municipality will be seeking community feedback shortly.
In the interim, council is drafting a letter to the province requesting they be notified of any development applications related to the park. Council also wants to find ways to be more in tune with BCDC action and planning, Mr Brooks said.
All BCDC board members are area residents, Mr Booth said. He would not provide the current board of directors’ names until he gains their explicit consent at the next board meeting.
However, the corporate business registry publicly lists Amanda Creamer, David Cooper, Mark Booth, Ian Petrie, Alan Buchanan, Bradford Rooney, Chris Profit and Frieda Billard as the non-profit’s directors.
Combined honors degree of journalism and political science from University of Kings College and Dalhousie University, 2017.
I enjoy researching and writing deep dive feature and investigative stories. Have tips? Let's talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.