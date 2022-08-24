Pinette park

The Belfast Community Development Corporation is exploring the idea of developing part of Pinette Provincial Park for cottage-like shipping containers.

The Belfast Community Development Corporation (BCDC) has leased Pinette Provincial Park from the province while exploring the idea of developing the property to accommodate cottage-like remodeled shipping containers to rent out to visitors.

Planning is in the initial stages.

Tags

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Combined honors degree of journalism and political science from University of Kings College and Dalhousie University, 2017. I enjoy researching and writing deep dive feature and investigative stories. Have tips? Let's talk.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.