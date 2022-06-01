Belfast Consolidated School is getting a new gym floor this summer to remove asbestos and bring the surface up to modern quality.
Principal John Munro said the current tile floor is the original one installed when the school was built in 1968.
He said the existence of some tiles with non-disturbed asbestos-containing materials has not been a concern for the school, but they’re excited to have a better floor for sporting events.
“It gets to the point the floor is so worn down, it can get a little slippery,” he said. “The (asbestos) levels are well below any sort of a risk.”
The gym is used for interscholastic volleyball, basketball and badminton, daily phys ed classes and is open to adults for sports like pickleball and badminton.
Mr Munro said the school has been asking for a new floor for a couple of years and the project will add to recent boiler and roof replacements.
These improvements have come as the school is bouncing back from a near-miss with a government school closure process in 2016, with enrollment up more than 60 per cent since then.
Mr Munro said the province may not have wanted to invest money in the school when its future was uncertain.
The new floor will be synthetic, according to a spokesperson from the Public Schools Branch.
The PSB has completed hazardous materials assessments in Island schools that were built before changes to regulations regarding hazardous materials, including asbestos and lead paint.
Some tiles in the Belfast gym floor were identified as having asbestos-containing materials. The department says these non-disturbed materials have not been a health risk but abatement during the floor replacement will see them safely removed.
The project is currently out for tender, closing June 2, and the work is expected to be finished by August 26. Once that’s done, the school will be provided with a management plan telling them what materials are in the building and where.
The PSB did not respond to further questions about how much asbestos is in the floor or which other schools were found to have hazardous materials.
