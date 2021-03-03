The community of Belfast and three eastern PEI schools raised $8,200 for the Heart & Stroke Foundation of PEI in memory of a 9-year-old boy who died suddenly in 2018.
Trayton Acton will continue to be missed in the Belfast area and the annual fundraiser involving students and volunteers is a tribute to his impact on the community. Trayton passed away a day shy of his 10th birthday while participating in his school’s Terry Fox fundraiser.
Organizer Lynn Docherty said Belfast Consolidated, Georgetown Elementary and Vernon River Consolidated all joined the Toonies for Trayton aspect of the fundraiser this year. Her son was Trayton’s cousin and friend.
Trayton’s siblings, Jackson, Ally, Auston, Harlow, Declan and Griffon made a donation of $600. Their parents, Tracy Knox, Ricky Myers and Jeff Acton were on hand for the cheque presentation to Heart & Stroke.
There was also a Valentine’s online auction ending February 11 with items donated by Island businesses.
Local band The Solid Line, comprised of Tim and Jason Docherty, Luke Farnham and Ben Foreman, performed an online concert in support of the event as well.
“Due to COVID-19, the fundraising experience has to be different and creative,” Ms Docherty said. “Charities are needing volunteers and donations now more than ever to help fight heart disease, stroke and other vascular impairments.”
Belfast Consolidated was rewarded with two sets of floor hockey gear and red heart toques from Heart & Stroke. The students also enjoyed 15 large pizzas.
Ms Docherty said Trayton is “a little boy who will always live in our hearts.”
