Belfast Consolidated teacher Angie Taylor was bowled over by the kind words of the school community when she received the Home & School Federation Extra Mile Award. From left are students Charlotte Fraser, Haven MacCormack, Evie Thomson, Ms Taylor, students Anita Warren and Elsa Laybolt and PEI Home & School Federation president Dionne Tuplin and her daughter Alexa. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Under the guise of holding the monthly Bulldog assembly staff and students at Belfast Consolidated pulled off a surprise for teacher Angie Taylor who was presented with the Extra Mile Award.
Ms Taylor, the longtime resource and foundations teacher was nominated for the Provincial Home & School Federation award by countless letters from students, teachers and parents who had no trouble finding examples of her dedication to the school community.
Grade 9 student Haven MacCormack said Ms Taylor, known as Ms Angie in the halls of Belfast, will always be one of her favourite teachers.
“I couldn’t have come this far without you, and shhh it’s a secret, but you actually made learning fun - even math,” Haven said to a chorus of giggles from the younger students.
For two decades Ms Taylor has been mentoring students at the school where she herself attended as a child.
“I always wanted to be a teacher and I just want to thank the community, students and staff,” she said. “They have all created such a nice place to work.”
The award is presented annually to showcase staff who help make school a better place for all, said PEI H&S president Dionne Tuplin who was there to make the presentation.
“Our teachers and staff play an important role in supporting students with diverse needs. These positions require deep knowledge, genuine kindness and patience and innovative strategies to help students reach their potential and achieve academic goals.”
Ms Taylor is a prime example of a teacher who possesses those traits, principal John Munro said.
He equates her contribution to the school with pro athletes Wayne Gretzky, Tom Brady and Tiger Woods who are all GOATS, (Greatest of All Time) in the world of sports.
“If Belfast was to assign a GOAT it has to be Ms Taylor,” he said.
Vice principal Kelly Carpenter agrees.
“She is the most patient, the most thorough and kind teacher I have ever worked with,” she said.
Some younger students were happy to add their praise.
“I like Ms Taylor because she teaches us patience and on day five she gives us a surprise.”
“This teacher is very good at helping me spell words and stuff.”
Norbert Carpenter, director of the Public Schools Branch, describes Ms Taylor as a “professional educator and a true gem.”
The assembly where Ms Taylor received the accolades was also attended by many of her family members.
When she saw her father, she thought something was up, but prior to that she was under the impression the school was having their monthly assembly where students highlight classmates for showing assets such as empathy and kindness.
Mr Munro said it was the perfect ruse and the actual Bulldog of the month gathering took place the next day.
