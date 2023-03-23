award_col.jpg

Belfast Consolidated teacher Angie Taylor was bowled over by the kind words of the school community when she received the Home & School Federation Extra Mile Award. From left are students Charlotte Fraser, Haven MacCormack, Evie Thomson, Ms Taylor, students Anita Warren and  Elsa Laybolt and PEI Home & School Federation president Dionne Tuplin and her daughter Alexa. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Under the guise of holding the monthly Bulldog assembly staff and students at Belfast Consolidated pulled off a surprise for teacher Angie Taylor who was presented with the Extra Mile Award.

Ms Taylor, the longtime resource and foundations teacher was nominated for the Provincial Home & School Federation award by countless letters from students, teachers and parents who had no trouble finding examples of her dedication to the school community.

Belfast Consolidated teacher Angie Taylor was the recipient of the PEI Home & School Federation Extra Mile Award in March 2023. The long time resource and foundation teacher makes learning fun for students.
taylor_col.jpg

Angie Taylor and her daughter Abbie share a hug after the official ceremony where Ms Taylor was presented with the Extra Mile Award at Belfast Consolidated School.   Charlotte MacAulay photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.