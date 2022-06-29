As the school year ends, I want to say something to the Mama’s and Daddy’s who spent too much of this school year advocating for inclusion, or accommodations that they are only beginning to understand themselves: I see you.
To those who are re-learning ways of learning while having to let go of all that was once expected; to the families who spent countless hours at their kiddo’s school, with teachers, guidance counselors and TAs, getting advice from paediatricians, guidance and support from therapists: I feel you, keep going!
And to those who shrink a little, under the limelight of typical year-end festivities because there’s no award for choosing health over academics, completing rehab instead of high school, earning that one credit, or just getting through the year – period: you are not alone.
I see you - fiercely proud of a kid that pulled it together enough to just show up; leading a cheer squad of one for the epic game of life your student just navigated, applauding them all the way to the finish line of another school year.
If this time of year serves up reminders of all the things your babies aren’t and may never be, I hope you dig deep, take a breath and choose to hold them up high, show them how freaking amazing they are, how proud they make you - every - single day.
They are fierce, trying and oh so out-of-the-ordinary; breaking through barriers many will never see or understand. And they are wonderful and brave.
So celebrate them, today and always. You’re not cheering alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.