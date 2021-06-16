A lot was on the line for strawberry and blueberry growers when overnight frost hit the province last week leaving some growers saying they dodged a bullet.
In Brudenell, Arny Nabuurs grows strawberries in a low-lying area prone to frost damage, but he has an irrigation system that saved his blooms, not for the first time.
Mr Nabuurs was out all night Thursday spraying water on the blooms and his efforts paid off. He’s had to do that five times so far this spring.
“It makes the difference. The process of watering them releases a very small amount of energy and heat. That heat is enough to maintain the temperature at the freezing point or just a little above.”
It’s enough to protect the blossoms as low as minus 3 degrees Celsius. Without the irrigation, Mr Nabuurs said he wouldn’t be able to grow berries in that location.
On the whole, he’s optimistic about his crop so far and hopes to begin selling berries around July 1. The plants are in full blossom and the weather has been optimal so far.
“We have had plenty of moisture so far this spring. We’ve had relatively warmer temperatures than we’re used to this year,” he said. “Everything is heat-driven. The more heat you have, the faster things progress.”
The Nabuurs grow early, mid-season and late varieties to maximize the picking season. Each variety is ready to sell within a week of the one before it, which gives three weeks of good picking and some overlap between the varieties.
“We’re looking forward to a nice crop and we should have lots of fruit.”
In Pisquid, Allan Coffin of Coffin’s Berry Farm said there was “very minimal” frost damage to his strawberries. A few blossoms were harmed but the crop survived, he said.
Mr Coffin grows seven acres of strawberries and another seven of raspberries. He said there should be berries for picking within another two weeks. It’s shaping up to be an earlier season by a few days.
Had there been major frost damage Thursday night, up to 75 per cent of the Island’s strawberry crops could have been wiped out, said Matt Compton, former president of the provincial growers association.
That association no longer exists, Mr Compton said, because the number of strawberry growers has been dwindling and fees charged by the PEI Federation of Agriculture were hard to afford.
He said there are anywhere from 12 to 20 who grow more than an acre, depending on the year. The number fluctuates.
On the blueberry side, John MacDonald of East Isle Farms near Souris said his crop escaped the frost as well.
“I was out at 5 am checking it. There was one place it was zero degrees, but it never hurt us.”
Mr MacDonald said he’s avoided frost damage for several years now, but bugs and weeds are bigger issues. He spent five hours Friday night spraying for bugs in the dark.
Blueberries have a crop year and a sprout year, so while Mr MacDonald has 500 acres, each year he harvests 250.
He said it could be late July or early August before the berries are ripe for picking. East Isle Farms supplies markets in Charlottetown, Summerside and Moncton.
In Howe Bay, meanwhile, Edwin McKee has been growing blueberries for about 25 years. He said the crop is shaping up good so far, with great pollination weather last week.
“It’s great to have this hot weather when the bees are there. They’re working for you,” Mr McKee said.
Still, there’s a long way to go until harvest and the weather is unpredictable. He recalled one year where the crop was looking great and then a hail storm ripped the berries off the plants.
“Every time you think you get things figured out, something changes.”
Some of Mr McKee’s harvesting is done for the Oxford Wild Blueberries in Nova Scotia, he said.
According to the PEI Wild Blueberry Growers Association, there are around 125 growers on the Island, farming 14,000 acres. In 2020, 18.5 million pounds were harvested on PEI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.