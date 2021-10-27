There will be lots of blueberry recipes used at Montague Consolidated in the future, thanks to a donation of highbush blueberries from Lorne Valley Ranch.
Ranch manager Earl McCormac had 35 pounds of blueberries, a mixture of fresh and frozen, delivered to the school and the daycare centre at Montague Regional High School last week.
“I have always been a firm believer in the fact that kids just need to know where their food comes from,” Mr McCormac said.
Being able to give the kids a firsthand look at what foods are grown locally is an added bonus, he said.
“It is to help ensure kids eat local as much as possible.”
The school’s vice-principal Betty MacDonald said the students love blueberries.
“The donations provide us with healthy local ingredients that we can add to our student’s daily food intake,” she said.
“We will use the blueberries for breakfast and snacks. They can be added to cereal or eaten on their own. We may make smoothies with them and sometimes we even bake and have fresh blueberry muffins.”
Not only will students get a chance to consume the berries, but it also provides some the opportunity to work with a staff member in creating culinary delights.
“When we are cooking or baking with the blueberries we are covering many curriculum outcomes providing our students with hands-on learning,” she added.
