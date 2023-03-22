Well, we now have money coming from the federal government for health care and Premier Dennis King is so excited that he’s called an election. But where will that money go, and how will our health care system change? And change it must for the present system is not working for most of us: too many blocks, hurdles, and bureaucratic restrictions for incoming qualified doctors (plus the inability to hang onto the doctors we already have), inadequate salaries for nurses and other front-line health care workers, cumbersome bureaucracy soaking up all the allotted money, and a government system that wants to micro manage everything, and making a poor job of it all - health care, land protection, etc.
Premier King has already alluded to using travel nurses as a temporary solution, but we need to realize travel nurses are one step toward privatization and at a much greater cost to the taxpayer. Privatization of our health care is a cop-out by government - giving over our taxpayer’s money to private interests. Our Medicare is what makes us special as Canadians. The last thing we need in this country is corporate owned health care. Some other provinces already seem to be sliding into this corporate trap. We can avoid that on PEI, if the will is there to make drastic changes to our system of government in dealing with health care.
So, if indeed we have Dennis King back as premier, we need to elect as many members as we can from the Green Party, the NDP, and the Island Party. It’s already been shown that opposition voices are effective. We can no longer rely on our age-old Liberal/Conservative flip to protect our rights and resources. As we approach this election, we need to ask all candidates how they would immediately change the course of government to address questions regarding land protection, housing, and food security, etc, and we need, above all, to ask the hard questions about how they will revise our health care system, what their role will be in hiring and keeping doctors, and about hiring and keeping our nurses and other front-line health care workers. And ask how they will change the existing course of government action to finally address and overcome these long standing issues.
