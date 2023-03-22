Well, we now have money coming from the federal government for health care and Premier Dennis King is so excited that he’s called an election. But where will that money go, and how will our health care system change?  And change it must for the present system is not working for most of us: too many blocks, hurdles, and bureaucratic restrictions for incoming qualified doctors (plus the inability to hang onto the doctors we already have), inadequate salaries for nurses and other front-line health care workers, cumbersome  bureaucracy soaking up all the allotted money, and a government system that wants to micro manage everything, and making a poor job of it all - health care, land protection, etc. 

Premier King has already alluded to using travel nurses as a temporary solution, but we need to realize travel nurses are one step toward privatization and at a much greater cost to the taxpayer. Privatization of our health care is a cop-out by government - giving over our taxpayer’s money to private interests. Our Medicare is what makes us special as Canadians. The last thing we need in this country is corporate owned health care. Some other provinces already seem to be sliding into this corporate trap. We can avoid that on PEI, if the will is there to make drastic changes to our system of government in dealing with health care.

