When do you trust and when is it smarter to walk away?
These are good questions and couldn’t be more remotely distanced from a plot unraveling in a romance novel or a Christmas Hallmark movie.
Rather the questions are based on reality, the day-to-day, amid an outbreak of immoral and unethical fits of deception - or more commonly known as scams.
Like cities’ nomadic street rogues the scammers prey on the vulnerable, the aged and the innocent who are blinded by an offering - without question - and they are ever on the move.
A recent post on social media announced the start-up of an eastern PEI area business - order online and have food delivered. It got attention - fast.
The problem was no names were associated with the post. No one took ownership even after repeated requests.
The first question is, and there are many: is it legitimate? Where exactly is it located? And the most obvious, why the secrecy? Is it a tease by an honest entrepreneur? Is someone playing games directing the message to the psyche of the vulnerable? Consumers have a right to ask simple questions and the alleged party is obligated to provide answers.
Budgets are already taxed by the increasing cost of food and services. Wiggle room has seriously shrunk. With that there is only so much money to support existing businesses that have been forthright. They have worked hard to maintain a good reputation and are deserving of our patronage.
For the record enterprises, like the one recently publicized, require a provincial inspection before opening to the public. That may or may not happen in the future but for now that hasn’t taken place.
Wrongdoers have us backed into a corner in that not so long ago we could go with the flow and accept propositions without suspicion. Not so anymore.
Nowadays it’s buyer beware and it’s up to new enterprises to prove they are licit and worthy of our support.
The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre reported $420 million in losses to scams in 2022 and as of Christmas those numbers were on the rise.
For many it’s once bitten, twice shy. But no one is protected.
Don’t give ghost charlatans opportunity. Research credentials and intentions. It’s your money, spend it wisely.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
