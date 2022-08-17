It’s looking increasingly likely that at least half of Three Rivers’ current councillors will not seek office again, along with Mayor Ed MacAulay, who never intended to serve more than one term.
Only two councillors, of those who have commented, have made a firm decision to run again and one of those could be for mayor.
The way council operates was already set to change in its second term with a reduction in seats from 12 to eight, and dropping the number of wards to four.
Now there looks to be plenty of openings for fresh faces to come forward, and it’s possible they could make up half of the next council.
The current group of 12 has gotten better at working together and communication in general after a somewhat rocky start, which was to be expected in a massive new municipality. Dropping to eight councillors should make things flow more smoothly. The larger a group is, the harder it is to find consensus.
If new faces are elected, they will bring their own priorities - perhaps some the current council has not considered - and may be from communities none of the current councillors live in, which helps smaller places feel heard.
A change in the mayor’s seat will also affect the complexion of council. The mayor only votes to break a tie, which hasn’t happened in Three Rivers history, but they have a different kind of influence in how they moderate the proceedings and can bring items forward for consideration.
The hope is a good number of people will put their names forward in November, and a high percentage of residents exercise their right to vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.