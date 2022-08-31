Last week, the Colorado Avalanche hired a front office executive who spends his summers in Kings County away from the New Jersey Devils.
His name is Scott Harris, and after 15 years in the NHL with the Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets, he’s now making his biggest career move to date.
Harris is now Colorado’s director of amateur and pro scouting operations, a massive role, reporting directly to general manager Chris MacFarland.
Full disclosure: Scott and I have been best friends since we were in diapers. He’s the son of Jim and Marion Harris of Clearspring, and grew up in rural PEI.
Scott’s goal is to become an NHL general manager one day. It takes decades to rise to that level, but I fully believe he can do it.
This is a man who is unique in the dog-eat-dog world of pro sports management. He’s constantly been told by older colleagues that he’s too nice. But he’s stayed true to himself and gained the respect of many in the industry.
He has always been a relentlessly positive, kind, thoughtful person driven by his faith and love for people. It’s tough to stay that way in the incredibly stressful environment of an NHL team’s front office, but he’s done it.
When you get a phone call from Joe bloody Sakic saying he’s excited to bring you aboard, you know you’re doing something right.
As I told him, he’s with a good team for the first time in his career - the reigning Stanley Cup champions - and he’s earned every bit of it.
PEI’s NHL players get a lot of love, but Scott is the latest to follow in the footsteps of Island NHL execs like Doug MacLean, Jim Clark and Grant Sonier.
It’s been incredible to watch him thrive in what would be a dream career for any hockey fan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.