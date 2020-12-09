Last week, Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle announced his intention to table a bill to keep PEI on daylight saving time year-round.
As someone who has lived in Saskatchewan, where there are no time changes, I’m all for it. There’s no real downside if the Atlantic provinces all do it.
More importantly, however, there are issues requiring urgent attention after nine months spent living in a pandemic.
PEI’s housing crisis has not waned. It seems most affordable housing being built isn’t affordable. It seems most new buildings are well in excess of $1,000 a month for rent. Charlottetown has run out of space, geographically speaking.
Where you live has never been more important than during the pandemic, with all of us spending much more time at home. If you can’t afford an apartment, or can only afford a small living space that doesn’t meet your needs, that’s a real problem.
The pandemic has also struck at the heart of local businesses, after the lockdowns, reduced consumership and a tidal wave of online shopping as people choose the convenience of ordering from home.
The province has already put a few supports in place for business owners, but they could have used even a small chunk of the money that was committed to paving projects in the capital budget.
Finally, there is mental health. The system in PEI has been woefully inadequate for years, and while we’ve seen improvements, the pandemic has been responsible for intense levels of stress, anxiety and depression. Increased access to affordable counselling, psychiatrists and ER availability is required.
The government is implementing mobile mental health teams, one of the demands from the #HowManyWade movement a few years ago. But sending plainclothes officers on crisis visits has the potential to be incredibly damaging, not to mention discriminatory.
A switch to daylight saving time has merit. But let’s revisit it in the spring sitting when vaccines are available and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
