Editor: I played a game early this past week that I hadn’t played for a long time. I really never did like it. My last visit was probably ‘B.C.’ – Before Covid. Many Islanders have played the game over the years. I did think, though, that I’d never play it again in the ‘New Normal’. Well, let’s get to the ‘New Normal’. I dropped into a well-known fast food coffee shop, where I sometimes used to meet a bunch of ‘old guys’ – (this doesn’t apply to me, being a mere youth – although on Canada Pension). Surprise! I couldn’t believe the game was back. It’s called ‘Let’s find a clean table in the coffee shop’. Welcome back! That’s the reason I stopped going into any shops of that chain -B.C.
It seems the ‘New Normal’ includes leaving trays or food on tables, and not wiping anything clean. Some staff wore masks, and others didn’t, or wore them wrong. Only a few had gloves on. Actually, I was lucky - I had a conscientious staff member – wearing a mask and plastic gloves as she picked up and put cheese on my bagel. If a staff member had picked it up with bare hands I wouldn’t have taken it. You see, in the ‘New Normal’ I usually still wear a mask indoors– to protect myself and others. This letter is not about Covid, it’s about cleanliness in the food environment. We got used to it, we liked it, and now we expect it. Obviously, most of the staff didn’t get the memo. Let’s face it - food is food – and I happen to like mine well looked after, followed by a choice of clean tables.
Per usual there were eight staff members working at the drive-thru, and one – sometimes two - looking after the customers who actually came in to sit down and possibly have a snack or meal. A few masks at the drive-thru – no gloves.
So, today I happened to be in town again. I went next door to another fast food. Hmm – things had slipped there too. Tables still very clean, but very few of the staff wearing masks or gloves as they prepared or handled food. Well, let’s just say my friend and I weren’t impressed with this restaurant either. The word gross comes to mind.
I guess some restaurant owners don’t really care that much for customers. Or maybe they don’t want customers. Personally - I’m going to grant their wish.
Because of Covid, most people got used to cleanliness in large and small restaurants, and great care of their food. I don’t know about you, but I like it. The ‘New Normal’ should be – ‘If you expect customers – offer them good food, carefully prepared, and cleanliness; actually – spotlessness’. Also, don’t have the food handlers touch the cash register.
Go ahead, tell me, “Get a thermos and a life.” I don’t mind that, although I do like chatting with people and having a snack and a cup of tea during the day.
I guess I’ll just throw in my cards, and stay away from dirty tables and food with the new ‘personal touch’.
Enjoy.
Gary Walker,
North Rustico
