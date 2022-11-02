A few announcements in the past month or so regarding health care show officials are taking steps to address the gaps in the system here on PEI.
The latest, dedicated transfer ambulances, is but one example that will help. By their very nature emergencies cannot be predicted and having two paramedics respond is vital.
But non-urgent inter-facility transfers are just that, non-urgent. With the new system the vehicles will be staffed by one paramedic and a driver with basic first aid.
I’m no expert, but on the face of it, this looks like a good use of resources.
So too are the retention bonuses announced for some health care staff. Again I don’t profess to be an HR expert, but it was clear pretty early on government didn’t quite think that one through. They forgot to include thousands of Health PEI workers. Unions are requesting the province rectify that misstep.
But back to the positives.
Pharmacists are now able to dispense more when it comes to Islanders’ health care needs. No concerns there. In fact it seems finally pharmacists are being used to their full potential as part of the system.
The seemingly slow roll out of Island-wide “medical homes” have been shored up with what are being called “primary care access clinics.” It remains to be seen whether these two are one in the same.
Are these all steps towards better health care for all? Time will tell.
