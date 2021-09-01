A fire Saturday afternoon caused major damage to the interior of a home in New Perth owned by Jerome and Josie Chaisson.
The couple had lived in the home for 43 years and have found temporary lodging.
Provincial Fire Marshal David Rossiter said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Montague Volunteer Fire Department sent five trucks and 25 firefighters, said Chief Danny Thomson.
The Cardigan Fire Department was called for mutual aid, which sent another four trucks and 18 firefighters.
“It was a very difficult fire to fight and all the firefighters put in a tremendous effort,” Mr Thomson said. “The exterior’s still standing but the interior is severely damaged.”
The call came in at 4:17 pm and the house was fully engulfed when the first firefighters arrived. They remained on scene until 9 pm and some Montague members were called back Sunday night to put out a small flare-up.
Mr Thomson said the Chaissons were inside the home at the time but had made their way outside when help arrived. He said they were checked out at Kings County Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation.
A water supply shuttle was established at nearby Williams Lake and an estimated 40,000 gallons of water were used.
Maritime Electric was called to disconnect the power and Island EMS was dispatched on standby.
Additional details were not available at press time Monday.
