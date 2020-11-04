As we near Remembrance Day, many of us think of those who have been in our lives and served in the Armed Forces but are no longer with us. There is a population of Islanders that perhaps people don’t think about quite so much. That’s the men and women who left the Island as children and young people who served not only the country of Canada, but may have served under the flags of other countries and made Canada and our little Island very proud.
My brother was one of those. It has always been the Island way of life that not everyone can stay. At times, the Island births some of its best and brightest and must yield them to the far larger mainland for the sake of their own survival. My family was one such family. We emigrated to the United States in the 1950s when PEI’s nickname was ‘Poverty Every Inch’. We left the farm to take up residence in a small New England town as so many Maritimers did in the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s where my father could find work to support his family. Skip, who was Claude when we left the Island, was my older brother and was 9-years-old at the time.
I look back on that move and I don’t know what was greater - my parents’ courage or their desperation. They left the Island with five children and just the contents of what they could carry in a few old steamer trunks.
They weren’t able to sell the farm in Lorne Valley. In the ‘50s, farms on the Island were being abandoned everywhere. Dad had gone to the States the year before and earned money to bring us to our adopted country. Neither of them had a driver’s license. We went by train, sailing from Borden on the old Abby.
I could regale you with many stories about Skip. He was always well-liked. He was never afraid of hard work starting with a double paper route and obtaining a paying summer job by the time he was 13. But the point of this story is when he received his draft notice the week after he graduated from the Culinary Institute of America. The extremely unpopular Vietnam War was being waged and Skip had an exceptionally low draft number.
In short order, that boy from beautiful PEI found himself in the jungles of Vietnam. He was part of the 173rd Airborne Brigade and was trained as a ‘sky soldier’. At the time of his discharge from the military, he was a sergeant and squadron leader who’d been awarded the Bronze Star Medal. We don’t know what he saw or experienced there. He never talked about it when he came home. But he paid a high price for serving the United States government so valiantly. He was changed when he came home. No, he didn’t become a drug addict, or homeless or any of the obvious things that have befallen so many who have witnessed the ugliness of war. PEI can be very proud of his military service in the US.
Like our dad, Skip became a successful carpenter, joining a very prestigious Carpenter’s Union. This union had a sub-group of carpenters known as ‘the Maritimers’ comprised mostly of men from Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and PEI who were renowned for their craftsmanship and work ethic. Skip was very proud to be part of this group as they were particularly sought after for their skill and expertise.
Skip worked on the large expansion project at Logan Airport in Boston and every time I fly into Logan I am reminded of ordinary Islanders who have partaken in great things all over the world. Eventually, our parents and all of the siblings returned to Canada except for Skip. He would visit the Island and was always very proud of being an Islander. He loved telling people of the beauty of the Island and was always happy to bring visitors to PEI. Eventually, his Vietnam experience caught up with him and he was no longer able to work. He turned to the US Veteran’s Administration for support. He made strong connections with the local Vet Center and found solace in the company of other veterans. The US government provided him with a variety of services including such things as tax relief that made his life comfortable in the US. He died very suddenly in April of this year. He died younger than most in our family do. I can’t help but wonder if his time in Vietnam didn’t hasten his death.
Of considerable solace is Skip never lived long enough to hear the president of the United States call those who served in the Armed Forces “suckers and losers”. No, my brother like all who serve – wherever they serve and for whatever government they serve – served with courage and dignity. Their friends, neighbours and relatives can be proud of all they have given on behalf of the rest of us – even when we don’t know what they’ve done.
This is for all the Islanders who have left and not returned but made an important contribution to military service in many parts of the world. They have made the Island proud.
