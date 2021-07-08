From the early years of clearing charred sticks off the land by horse and cart, to modern day equipment used to clear the way for wild blueberries, plenty has changed over time when it comes to blueberry farming on PEI.
And no one knows that more than Billy Gill, the latest recipient of the Pioneer Award from the PEI Wild Blueberry Growers Association.
“I believe we are all pioneers of the blueberry industry,” Mr Gill said in his acceptance speech.
“It always was, still is today and will be for many years to come a pioneering type of industry.”
The 75-year-old is humbled and proud to receive the award and has no notion of retiring anytime soon.
What started out as a hobby to “do something with land” that had been ravaged by fire near the Gill homestead in Elliotvale back in the ‘60s and ‘70s has turned into a thriving blueberry farm.
Mr Gill now grows 100 acres of berries in fields in various locations across eastern PEI.
The award, which has been presented to 16 people over the past few decades, lauds individuals who have helped others through their mentorship and contributed substantially to the industry over the years.
Many have come to know Mr Gill through his sharing of knowledge with new growers and helping established growers.
But his crowning achievement was the establishment of the PEI Blueberry Marketing Cooperative in 1981.
In the early years of being a part of the industry, Mr Gill saw the price smaller growers were getting for their product wasn’t nearly as much as the larger operations.
“It made a lot of small growers have the same clout as the bigger ones - together we were just as large as many of the big growers,” Mr Gill said.
By using the Vegetable Growers Co-op in Charlottetown as a depot those smaller growers can pool their harvest.
It isn’t just advantageous for the growers though.
The processors wanted to have bulk harvests of 100,000 pounds or more rather than having to drive around to a lot of different farms picking up 1,000 pounds here and there.
Mr Gill’s ability to see the advantage for all involved really did revolutionize the industry on PEI.
The first year the cooperative had 112,000 pounds and 42 years later that number is now 3 million plus pounds annually.
“We have adapted and changed with the times to be a success and one of the biggest suppliers in the blueberry industry,” he said.
Membership has grown over time as well with more than 60 members in 2020 and over a dozen more have signed on for the coming year.
Some of the positive changes over the years has been in the equipment.
Mechanical harvesters have made it so many more acres can be harvested in a day than with the hand pickers.
The machinery has been refined to the point where the product is hardly touched from harvest through to processing.
In 2020 the wild blueberry crop on PEI was about 18.5 million pounds, harvested from about 6,500 acres.
Mr Gill said his crop looks promising this year.
There may have been some frost damage, but since there are huge blossoms he expects the plants wouldn’t have been able to support all the blossoms originally on the plants.
“It may not make a difference in the overall crop,” he said.
It is a different story in Quebec where an estimated 30 per cent of the blueberry crop was damaged by frost earlier this spring.
That does make a difference here in PEI. If there is a lower crop, prices could be affected across the board, Mr Gill said, noting the price is looking like it will be around 90 cents a pound for the coming year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.