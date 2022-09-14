blueberries

Blueberry growers in eastern PEI say it has been a strong harvest. 

Blueberry growers in eastern PEI are wrapping up a big harvest, with some calling it the best crop they’ve ever had.

Benny Nabuurs, president of the PEI Wild Blueberry Growers Association (PEIWBGA), says his yields are significantly higher than the last two years and are generally strong across the industry. Midway through last week he had only one field left to harvest.

