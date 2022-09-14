Blueberry growers in eastern PEI are wrapping up a big harvest, with some calling it the best crop they’ve ever had.
Benny Nabuurs, president of the PEI Wild Blueberry Growers Association (PEIWBGA), says his yields are significantly higher than the last two years and are generally strong across the industry. Midway through last week he had only one field left to harvest.
“We’ve had a couple of hard days too wet to harvest, but for the most part everybody’s been able to go every day.”
If anything, harvest season is taking a bit longer than usual this year because of the sheer number of berries, he said.
Mr Nabuurs’ fields run from Selkirk in the northeast to Belle River in the southwest of the region, and the yields have been very consistent from one field to the next.
He estimated they are up about 20 per cent from 2021, but two years ago is the better comparison since blueberries have a sprout year and a crop year.
“It’s definitely better than two years ago. We had frost issues and really dry weather (in 2020).”
Mr Nabuurs started his 100-acre harvest on August 18 and like many, has been using custom harvesters to get it finished.
Terrence MacDonald of Savage Harbour finished harvesting about 180 acres on September 6 and said it’s the best blueberry crop he’s grown in 20 years in the business.
“The crop is good, the price sounds like it’s going to be pretty fair, the weather was beautiful, life is good.”
He said growers like himself didn’t realize when they started out how long it would take blueberry fields to mature and reach their full potential. The industry is getting to that point now, he added.
Mr MacDonald does custom harvesting for other growers and has seen good yields everywhere.
Although it was an “excellent growing season” he would like to see Canada approve blueberry herbicides being used in the US which he sees as better and safer - partly to better deal with fescue grass.
At East Isle Farms in the Souris area, John and Pam MacDonald are also seeing good yields on the 250 to 260 acres being harvested this year.
Ms MacDonald said they’re also using custom harvesters in an effort to get the rest of the crop in.
“This is frost weather and we have been hit with frost before around this time,” she said. “So we’re pushing things.”
Their harvest began in mid-to-late August and so far they have no complaints about the weather.
One of their custom harvesters is Edwin McKie of Howe Bay, who has already finished his own harvest after starting on August 11.
“The fields inland were about the same (yields) as two years ago. The ones closer to the coast were in most cases better,” he said.
He helps Bragg Lumber (Oxford Frozen Foods) with the harvest and they do all his spraying, he added.
JoAnn Pineau, executive manager for the PEIWBGA, said growers received about 90 cents per pound for last year’s crop, varying based on quantity and shipping. The association is hoping for an increase this year but those number won’t be available until about November.
“Our frozen inventories seem to be low going into harvest, which is generally a positive sign for pricing, so we’re optimistic,” she said.
In 2020, the last year these same fields were harvested, wild blueberry yields comprised 18.6 million pounds, according to the Department of Agriculture and Land, and some growers reported a 50 per cent drop in yield from an average year.
