Canada’s most iconic ship will dock in Georgetown on Wednesday.
The Bluenose II is touring the Maritimes to celebrate the ship’s 100th anniversary and is expected to arrive in the County Capital around 6:30 pm. She typically leaves each destination around 8 or 9 am the next day.
Masks and physical distancing are mandatory for visitors to the docks.
It will be the ship’s third stop in PEI before returning to communities in Nova Scotia. The Bluenose has already been in Charlottetown and Summerside.
The Bluenose II was originally launched in Lunenburg on March 26, 1921 after taking 97 days to build, and never lost a race.
