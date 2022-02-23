I’m not the kind of person to record a sporting event on TV, only to watch it later. The sterile environment does not exist anymore where you could go an hour, let alone a day, or even a minute, without finding out who won and how they did it. If there’s a big game I’m interested in, I’m watching it live or not at all.
These past Olympics were a challenge to watch. With the 12-hour time difference between PEI and Beijing, your ‘as it happens’ choices were early morning or late nights. Early on in the games, I tried to stay up and watch some events, but said several times to Heather I wasn’t going to stay up until all hours to watch something unless it was for all the marbles. Cue the women’s gold medal hockey game. Starting time on PEI was 12:10 am early last Thursday morning. The celebration started at roughly 2.25 am.
My body clock had checked out at the end of the first period. But sensing something big, and joined by another 2.1 million of my fellow Canadians, I hung in there till the end, and was glad I did.
The next day, not so much. I made a career of getting up at 3.45 in the morning, not going to bed at 2.45 am. I inexplicably was up at 7.30 the next morning. What’s with that?
My body clock was completely out of whack, so much so that on Thursday night I had an upset stomach, brought on, I’m sure, by my late night, early morning antics. While the resulting implications of said stomach issues are unprintable, they exacerbated my complete exhaustive state. Come Friday night, I was in bed at 8.15 pm and it was a struggle to stay up that late. It was not a struggle to get up at 8.30 Saturday morning. Yep, 12 hours, and I loved every single second of it.
I’ve been lucky enough to work two Olympic Winter Games, 1988 in Calgary and 2010 in Vancouver. That certainly doesn’t put me in Bruce Rainnie territory, Beijing was his 10th, but to be able to do both in Canada some 22 years apart was gratifying.
In 2010 my role was one of the hosts for CTV Olympic morning. That was a six-hour show, which ran from 7 am to 1 pm here in Atlantic Canada. Because of the time change, the show ran from 3 am to 9 am Vancouver time. We did that for 16 straight days. I was getting up at 1 am each day to prepare and get to the location for that day’s show. I was going to bed at about 6 pm.
On the last day of the games, Sunday February 28, 2010, I finished the show and was on a plane three hours later coming back to Toronto so I could get up at 3.45 am the next day to do Canada AM.
Sidney Crosby scored the ‘golden goal’ while I was in the air over Manitoba. In all that time, I never once had an upset stomach.
I was really pulling for the men’s hockey team in Beijing, and it looked promising there for awhile. But in the end, while I am disappointed they didn’t get the chance to play for gold, I’m also not disappointed they didn’t get the chance to play for gold. That game had a 12.10 am start time, and there was just no way.
