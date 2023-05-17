Every Speech from the Throne tilts toward the positive, and the King government’s opening salvo for its new administration is no exception. But it did offer important tidbits into how government hopes to tackle the pressing issues we face - health care, housing and affordability.
Government says it is not scared of bold action - a line too often used and too often ignored by either weak ministers or domineering bureaucracies that lack the urgency or desire to change. To be bold the premier must strip ‘No’ from government’s vocabulary. It’s a big ask.
Health care rightfully stood front and centre in the throne speech: ‘How we provide care, where we provide care, and who provides the care, all must be modernized.’ This is a clear declaration the status quo is not working.
For the premier it means going all in with medical homes, which when fully developed in two years will bring collaborative care to every corner of the province. The concept makes sense from a resources (assuming we have them) utilization perspective. Multiple solutions housed under one roof will allow patients to be directed to the expertise needed.
Government is betting that building medical homes will attract health care professionals. It might work. But 30 homes with 30 teams is a pipe dream today.
Incentives like free tuition, in return for guaranteed service, for Island based LPN, RN and paramedicine students are important investments that will level the playing field with other jurisdictions. The promise to launch “an Associate Physician license and introducing legislation to set specific criteria to recognize licenses from other jurisdictions quicker” hints that PEI may move to recognize doctors trained and practicing in countries with equal or better medical education than Canada.
Let’s hope PEI opts to be truly bold here. It could be a game changer.
No government has moved to curtail the College of Physicians and Surgeons’ absolute control over the registering of physicians. The system was built decades ago when the goal was to keep doctors out. It makes no sense to force a Canadian who graduated medical school in the UK and is practicing overseas to shadow an Island doctor for two years if they want to return home. It is a primary impediment to recruitment we can no longer tolerate.
Being the first province to make such a move would transform the perception of PEI’s health care system overnight. And is infinitely more effective at recruitment than a bag of potatoes (despite their yumminess) that physician recruiters have used as a prop in the past.
For the past two years government has delayed implementation of soaring property tax assessments tied to rapidly increasing inflation. In a savvy political move, government is committing to rolling assessments back to 2020 levels. It will keep money in the pockets of Islanders.
Creation of a cabinet level committee to drive housing policy and investment is very welcome. It gives the issue the prominence it demands - no problem can be solved without adequate housing - and removes control from a bureaucracy that has shown little imagination or urgency to seek non-traditional solutions. The speech includes the suggestion government will create a rent-to-own program. No details were offered, but this is the type of policy that can help to ensure home ownership is not an impossible dream for the young.
Housing and commercial development invariably come at the cost of agricultural land being taken out of production. We’ve seen urban creep, even in rural communities. Government is promising a long overdue Island-wide land-use plan. It’s been long talked about with precious little action taken. The question is will the plan be relevant by the time it’s actually complete? If it ever is.
Every major issue we face - housing, health care, affordability - are directly impacted by population. Since 2000 the Island has added 25,000 new residents. Government projects we’ll have another 25,000 by 2030. This exponential growth will only exert more pressure on already faltering systems. Solutions today must be based on what the Island will look like in five, 10 and 20 years from now. Anything less will be more of the time-honoured political cop-out of putting a Band-Aid on an issue and punting the real work of finding solutions down the road.
Premier Dennis King says he wants bold leadership. The Speech from the Throne does offer glimpses of action that might meet this benchmark. But words do not action make. The provincial budget will flush out priorities from glowing rhetoric and then the hard lifting of driving change forward truly begins.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
