Paul MacNeill

Every Speech from the Throne tilts toward the positive, and the King government’s opening salvo for its new administration is no exception. But it did offer important tidbits into how government hopes to tackle the pressing issues we face - health care, housing and affordability. 

Government says it is not scared of bold action - a line too often used and too often ignored by either weak ministers or domineering bureaucracies that lack the urgency or desire to change. To be bold the premier must strip ‘No’ from government’s vocabulary. It’s a big ask. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.