The Peakes Bogside Bombers punched their ticket to the 2021 Kings County Baseball League finals. The Bombers will be making their first league final since 2016. They defeated a tough Cardigan MilMac Clippers team 8-3 Sunday afternoon in Cardigan. Peakes won the semifinal series three games to one.
After Charles MacLellan retired the Bombers in order to start the game, the Clippers replied with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Carter MacLellan drove in the first run on an RBI single and Pierce Conohan followed with a sac fly. Peakes would get to MacLellan in the second scoring four runs. Tyson MacInnis and Jack MacKenzie both delivered two-run singles to give Peakes a 4-2 lead. Both Bomber starter, Dillon Doucette and MacLellan, settled down as both pitchers retired the side in order for the next two innings.
Carter MacLellan reached base when when he was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom on the fourth. He stole second on the first pitch and went to third when the ball went out to centre field. MacLellan scored on a one-out single by Dean Carrol to shrink the Bomber lead to 4-3. Peakes put up three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to clinch the series.
Doucette pitched the complete game victory while MacLellan tossed a complete game taking the loss. MacLellan also had 10 strikeouts. Tyson MacInnis led the Bomber offense with two, two-run singles and four RBIs. Jack MacKenzie knocked in a pair of runs, scored a run and had two stolen bases. Carter MacLellan went 1/2, scored a run, stole a base and had an RBI.
The short-handed Clippers played a gutsy series and should be proud of themselves. They led in three of the four games. Congratulations.
Peakes will now advance and play the winner of the Morell Chevies/Alley Stratford Athletics semifinals. Morell leads that series 2-1. They hope to resume their series on Wednesday at MacNeill Field in Stratford.
Domino’s Pizza Players of the Week over the season included Jake MacLaren, Ethan Smith, Dylan McKenna, Troy Coffin, Brady Arsenault, Tyler Taylor, Joel MacEachern, Dylan Worth, Isaac Compton and John ‘Poochie’ Burke. I did get the coupons and will try to get them to these lads as soon as possible.
After game chats ... had a rather lengthy chat with one of the more entertaining individuals to play and coach in this league. Ivan Hughes was a great player and a great coach. He was at the helm for Cardigan and the Murray River Royals. We talked about a lot of good times on and off the baseball diamond and life in general and we talked about our children who have all gone on to achieve their goals and potential. Have a safe trip back to Ontario.
Future games ... Pretty sure game four is scheduled for Stratford on Wednesday. If a game five is necessary it probably will be played at the Church Field in Morell. Check the Facebook fan page for further updates.
