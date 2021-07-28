Morell Chevies and Peakes Bogside Bombers are in a dead heat as the Kings County Baseball heads down the final stretch.
Peakes trounced the Charlottetown Jays 12-1 last Wednesday at Memorial Field. The Bombers haven’t lost since June 16. Tyson MacInnis and Jake MacLaren led the Bombers at the plate, both hitting 3/4. MacInnis also had two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. MacLaren was the winning pitcher allowing three hits over three innings. Jays’ Mike Roberts went long hitting a home run for Charlottetown’s only run. Scott Cameron batted 2/2. The Chevies and Bombers were scheduled to play on Sunday in Morell, however the game was cancelled. Both teams have clinched a playoff spot.
Alley Stratford Athletics won twice over the week and are also on the verge of clinching a playoff position. The A’s handed the Cardigan MilMac Enterprise Clippers another loss. Stratford topped the Clippers 6-1 at the Clipper Field. Tyler Taylor had two hits and 2 RBIs for the Athletics. Grant Grady had a two-run triple. Brady Arsenault was the winning pitcher. Arsenault allowed only three hits while striking out seven. Sam Walsh had a double in three at bats for the Clippers. Kevin MacLeod’s lead-off base hit in the seventh led to the only run of the game for Cardigan. It was a quick game timewise as the game lasted a little over 75 minutes. Both teams played sound defensive ball. Stratford defeated Northside Brewers 8-2 last Wednesday.
The Northside Brewers have come to life as of late and have moved to within one game of the Clippers in the fight for the final playoff spot.
The Brewers took a pair of games from the PEI Youth Selects last Friday at Memorial Field. Isaac Compton was the winning pitcher in both games. Compton pitched a complete game in the first match leading the Brewers to a 8-1 decision. Compton came in for relief of Eric Anderson to get the win in game two. The Brewers won the game in a walk-off. They scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Standings ... Morell and Peakes are tied for top spot sporting identical 12-2 records. Stratford sits in a comfortable third place. Stratford has an 11-6 record. That puts them 2 1/2 games back of the league leaders and a five-game lead over the fourth place Clippers. The Clippers are 5-10 and lead the Brewers (4-11) by one full game.
Leaders ... Logan MacDougall leads the batting race hitting .543. Last year’s batting champ, Grant Grady is second in batting at .515.
MacDougall leads the league with 19 hits while Stephen O’Shea and teammate Dylan McKenna are tied for top spot in runs with 14.
Morell native Cole MacLaren was part of history recently. He caught all seven innings in a combined no-hitter for the West Michigan White Caps, a minor ball affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. MacLaren tweeted that he was stoked up for all four pitchers and was honoured to be part of the feat. The league congratulates Cole on the accomplishment.
Future games ... Wednesday has three games all scheduled for 6:30 pm. Stratford is at MacDonald Field to take on Peakes and Cardigan travels to Memorial Field to take on Charlottetown Jays. The Chevies and Brewers play at the Church Diamond with Northside getting homefield advantage.
Sunday will have a pair of games at Church Diamond in Morell. Stratford continues to be on the road and they are at the Church Diamond to play the Morell Chevies at 2 pm. The Brewers will host Peakes with a 4 pm start.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week - Isaac Compton of Northside Brewers. Compton accomplished a rare feat winning two games in the same night. He pitched 8 and 2/3 innings allowing only one run.
