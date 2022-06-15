The Peakes Bombers were a perfect 3-0 after two weeks of action in the Kings County Baseball League, as of press time. The Bombers opened their season with a 2-0 home win over the Cardigan Clippers on Sunday, May 29th. Jack MacKenzie looks sharp in the early going tossing a complete game shutout allowing only two hits while striking out seven Clippers.
On Wednesday, June 1st, Peakes defeated the Charlottetown Jays by a score of 9-1. Josh Coffin pitched a complete game victory. Ethan Smith, Cayle Coffin and Connor Myers all had two hits to lead the offense. Quen Johnston is back in the KCBL as he pitched a strong three innings allowing only a pair of runs. Robin Hood and Stephen Birt each had two hits for the Jays.
The Bombers collected their third win of the new season last Wednesday defeating the Northside Brewers 9-1. Josh Coffin won his second complete game in as many games. Jack MacKenzie, Sam Worth and Tyson MacInnis all had two hits to lead the Bombers at the plate. Dylan Worth went 1/3 with an RBI to lead the Brewer offense.
The Morell Chevies were only a half game back of Peakes with a 3-1 win-loss record. Morell beat the Northside Brewers 9-2 on opening day. Troy Coffin pitched the win while Logan MacDougall went 2/3 with a walk to lead the Chevies at the plate. Cornwall native Jordan Mahar had an impressive debut as a Morell Chevie. He pitched a complete game 5-1 win over the Canada Games team in the first of two matches at Memorial Field. Sam Worth was equally impressive leading the Games’ team to a 3-2 win in the nightcap. Morell improved to 3-1 last Wednesday defeating the Charlottetown Jays 10-0 at Memorial Field.
The Cardigan Clippers are 2-1 to start the season while Northside is winless in three outings.
Future games ... Wednesday, June 15: Northside Brewers are at Memorial to play the Charlottetown Jays and Peakes will travel to the Church Field to take on Morell in a battle of the two top teams. Both games have a 6:30 pm start.
Sunday, June 19: Peakes continue their road trip with a game against the Cardigan Clippers at the Clipper diamond. Also on Sunday, the Brewers play Morell in a battle of the north. Both games start at 2 pm.
Domino’s Pizza is once again giving free pizza to the Player of the Week. The league thanks Domino’s for their generous donation. Our first win goes to Jack MacKenzie of the Peakes Bombers. MacKenzie tossed a two-hit shutout and had four hits in three games for the Bombers.
My heartfelt gratitude goes out to the many people and groups who offered their condolences and contributions to our families after the passing of my beloved brother Joe. Joe died suddenly at his home on Thursday, June 2nd. I would like to thank the league for the nice flowers and to all who made a contribution in any way whether it was bringing food and offering your nice words and condolences on Joe’s behalf and to all who attended his wake or funeral. Also thanks to the many people who were touched just by knowing Joe and their feelings on how they remember him. May God bless you all.
