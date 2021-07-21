The Peakes Bogside Bombers finished off a perfect week in the Kings County Baseball League with a 10-0 whitewashing of the Cardigan MilMac Enterprises Clippers. The game ended with a bit of dust in the air. Carter MacLellan was ejected for approaching the pitcher’s mound after being beaned by Bomber pitcher Sam Worth in the fifth. Carter’s brother Charles was ejected when he plunked Bomber catcher Mitch Power pitching in the bottom of the fourth. The Clippers had no replacement for MacLellan so the game was called. Worth was the winning pitcher allowing only two hits. Colin Myers went 3/4 and scored three runs. Jake MacLaren had two hits in four trips with four RBIs.
The Bombers swept a doubleheader in Friday’s contests against the PEI Youth Selects. The games went deep into the night as both games needed extra innings. Peakes won the first match 9-7. They scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to claim the victory. The big hit was a three-run triple by Tyson MacInnis. The Selects replied with two runs of their own. They forced extra innings by scoring three in the bottom of the seventh.
Peakes won game two by a score of 3-2 in an eight-inning affair. Mitch Power’s walk-off RBI single provided the winning run. Ethan Smith crossed diamonds to play with the Selects in both games. He led the Youths at the plate in both games. In game one he went 4/5 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs. He went 3/4 in game two which included a double. Reese MacIssac had three hits in game one and Jacob Quinn had two hits for the Selects in game two.
Jake MacLaren went 3/3 with a double in game one for the Bombers. Mitchell Power went 2/3 in the nightcap including the game winning RBI.
Last Wednesday, the Bombers outscored the Northside Brewers 10-6. Ethan Smith had two hits and four RBIs. Noah Stewart tossed five innings to earn the win. Jake MacLaren pitched two scoreless innings for the save. Eugene Fraser went 2/3 to be top batter for the Brewers.
Morell Chevies still lead the KCBL standings with a pair of wins over the week. On Sunday, at MacNeill Field, the Chevies defeated the Alley Stratford Athletics 5-2. Ben MacDougall pitched 6 and 2/3 innings for the win and Logan Gallant struck out the final batter for the save. Morell scored three in the first inning on a pair of sac flies and an RBI single by Logan Gallant. Scott Harper was the top batter for the Chevies going 2/3. Top A’s batter was Grayson LaPorte going 2/2.
Morell scored at will on Wednesday evening at home as they routed the Cardigan Clippers 21-3. Troy Coffin won his fifth game of the year. Duncan Picketts, Logan Gallant and Steven O’Shea all had three hits for the Chevies. One of Picketts’ hits was a grand slam home run. He had five RBIs in total. Ben Doucette went 2/3 for Cardigan and Kaelin Fisher went 1/2 and an RBI.
Morell Chevies lead the league with a 12-2 record. The Bombers have closed in to a half game behind Morell with an 11-2 record. Stratford has slipped to 8-6, three-and-a-half games back of Peakes and a full four games behind Morell. The playoffs are still all but secure for Stratford as they lead the fourth place Clippers (5-8) by three full games. For now Cardigan has the final playoff spot leading the fifth place Brewers (2-10) by two games.
Northside’s sponsor this year is Icy Scoops PEI. It is a new, family-owned dairy bar located in Charlottetown. Owned by David Currie, Icy Scoops PEI opened its doors for the first time on July 1. The team will be using some of the money for new jerseys towards the end of this year. Centennial Auto Sport and Tire also donated $250 towards team expenses.
Looking to the future - Wednesday evening has two games. Northside is at MacNeill Field against the Athletics and Peakes is at Memorial Field against the Charlottetown Jays. Both games have a 6:30 pm start time.
A Friday night doubleheader will have Northside at Memorial Field looking to gain ground in the standings. They have a pair of games with the Selects. Game one starts at 6:30 pm.
On Sunday Stratford heads to Clipper Field in Cardigan for a 2 pm game with the Clippers. The game of the week will be at Church Diamond in Morell. Peakes is heading up north to tangle with Morell.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week - Ethan Smith, with the Bombers/Selects, had a huge week. Smith had nine hits in three games four of which were doubles. He also recorded eight RBIs.
