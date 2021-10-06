The Peakes Bogside Bombers got a masterful performance from their ace Jordan Stevenson and Rob Phelan doubled in the winning run as Peakes avoided elimination with a 2-1 victory over the Alley Stratford Athletics Sunday.
The best-of-seven Kings County Baseball League final sits at three games to two for the Athletics.
Stratford won game four last Thursday evening at MacNeill Field in Stratford by an 8-0 score.
The finals were a little non-dramatic going into game five, however there was plenty of action and close calls in Sunday’s contest. Stevenson and A’s southpaw Tyler Taylor put up goose eggs for the first five innings. Stevenson allowed three hits through five and Taylor allowed only two hits.
In the top of the sixth Stratford put runners on second and third with one out. Stevenson struck out Nick MacPhail, however Randy Taylor hit a sharp single up the middle to score Ryne MacIsaac. Ethan Smith, who just came into the game at centre field gunned down Jon Arsenault at home plate to limit the damage to one run. Peakes answered back in the bottom of the sixth. With runners at first and second, Tyson MacInnis hit a ground ball to second that took a sharp hop scoring Colin Myers with the tying run.
The Bombers got a pair of hits in the ninth inning putting runners at second and third. Reliever Jon Arsenault struck out Jake MacLaren to end the threat. In the top of the 10th Stratford got a one-out single by Dom Ryan. Ryan stole second base. Grant Grady singled with two out and Ryan took an aggressive turn around third base and was thrown out by Bomber catcher Mitchell Power. The play was started once again by centre fielder Ethan Smith making another strong throw to his catcher who relayed to third base.
Josh Coffin started the bottom of the 10th with a base hit. Colin Myers’s sac bunt advanced Coffin to second. Phelan doubled in Coffin with the winning walk-off run to send this final back to Stratford. Stevenson struck out 12. Tyler Taylor allowed three hits over seven innings. Jon Arsenault pitched the last three innings to take the loss. Jon Arsenault, Randy Taylor, Ryan MacIsaac and Grant Grady all had two hits for Stratford. Connor Myers 1/2, and Tyson MacInnis 1/4 with an RBI were the Bombers’ top batters.
Last Thursday Brady Arsenault pitched six innings of scoreless baseball to give the Athletics an 8-0 win. The A’s got a pair of runs in the first inning before adding three more in the second. Single runs in the third and fourth and a sac fly were more than enough runs for Arsenault who won his second game of the final.
So, game six will be back in Stratford or Charlottetown on Wednesday evening at either MacNeill Field or Memorial Field. Game time will be probably be 7 or 7:30 pm. Brady Arsenault will likely start for Stratford while a Bomber starter has many possibilities. Jack MacKenzie, Dillon Doucette, Josh Coffin or Rob Phelan all may be counted on if they want to send this final back to Peakes.
Sounds like game six, whether it is before or after you cross the Hillsborough Bridge, should be a good one.
