Ethan Smith allowed four hits in five shutout innings and Jake McLaren provided all the runs of the game with a two-run triple as Peakes Bogside Bombers won game one of the best-of-seven Kings County Baseball League finals 2-0 over the Morell Chevies.
Peakes scored the only two runs of the game in the top of the second inning. Nick Ryan singled and Jack MacKenzie walked to set up McLaren’s heroics. MacKenzie made the defensive play of the game in the bottom of the third with a diving catch in centre field. Morell put two runners on in the bottom of the second before Smith got out of trouble retiring the side with no damage.
Chevie veteran Scott Harper led off the sixth inning with a base hit which was Smith’s last batter. Jordan Stevenson came on and gave up a one-out double to Logan Gallant before striking out the next two batters. Stevenson pitched a perfect seventh to earn the save. Losing pitcher was Ben MacDougall with relief from Jordan Mahar. With the shutout win the Bombers’ pitching has not allowed a run to score over the last 22 innings.
Peakes earned their way to the final with a pair of wins that took place a week from last Sunday. The Bombers beat the Northside Sunly Brewers 2-0 in the first game and 6-0 in game two. Veteran iron man Josh Coffin pitched complete game shutouts in both matches. Coffin kept the Brewers’ bats off all afternoon in game one with the breaking ball mixed in with some timely fastballs. The losing pitcher was Tyler Taylor who pitched a great game despite the loss.
In game two the Brewers threatened in the top of the first inning loading the bases with nobody out. Coffin then struck out the next three batters. In the top of the second, the Brewers were looking to score some runs when they had runners on first and second with one out. Coffin got a force-out and a fly ball to second to end another Brewer threat. In the bottom of the second, catcher Mitch Power singled in the first run of the game to give Peakes a 1-0 lead. Jack MacKenzie’s sac fly in the third increased the Bomber lead to 2-0. The Brewers had another threat going in the top of the fifth when they once again put runners on first and second. Coffin got a fly out to third and a ground-out to first. The Bombers blew the game open in the fifth scoring four runs for a 6-0 lead. Ethan Smith, showing no ill effects from a beaning off the lower part of his helmet in game one, clubbed a three-run triple. Jack MacKenzie then scored Smith with his second sac fly of the game. Coffin allowed six hits and struck out three. All three came with the bases loaded in that crucial first inning.
Congratulations to the Northside Brewers for a great season. After a slow start to the 2022 year the Brewers were the hottest team in the KCBL at the end of the regular season. They pushed the defending champs to the limit. Next year this young team will have another season of experience and will only get better.
Game two was played in Peakes last Sunday. Game three should be back in Morell Wednesday evening. Check the fan page on Facebook for continuing updates.
