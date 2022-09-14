Dan Shepard

Ethan Smith allowed four hits in five shutout innings and Jake McLaren provided all the runs of the game with a two-run triple as Peakes Bogside Bombers won game one of the best-of-seven Kings County Baseball League finals 2-0 over the Morell Chevies.

Peakes scored the only two runs of the game in the top of the second inning. Nick Ryan singled and Jack MacKenzie walked to set up McLaren’s heroics. MacKenzie made the defensive play of the game in the bottom of the third with a diving catch in centre field. Morell put two runners on in the bottom of the second before Smith got out of trouble retiring the side with no damage.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.