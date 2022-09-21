Jordan Stevenson was one pitch shy of perfection in leading the Peakes Bogside Bombers to a 2-0 win and a two games-to-one lead in the best-of-seven Kings County Baseball League finals. Stevenson allowed a two-out triple to Brett Cheverie in the third inning. He did not walk a batter.
Peakes left five runners stranded in the first three innings. A bloop single by Jack MacKenzie with one out ignited the Peakes’ rally in the fifth inning. With two out Dillon Doucette was intentionally walked giving way to Tyson McInnis. McInnis singled up the middle to break the scoreless deadlock. Ethan Smith scored Doucette on an infield hit to increase the lead to 2-0. The two runs were more than enough for Stevenson. The Bombers played error-free ball in support of their pitcher.
Recently in Peakes, the Chevies tied the finals at one with a 5-0 shutout. The game featured a pair of 27-year veterans pitching in the KCBL. Josh and Troy Coffin were the two starting pitchers. Morell scored an unearned run in the top of the first inning and then turned two defensive gems to keep the Bombers off the scoresheet. In the first inning right fielder Brett Cheverie made a diving catch to end the inning. The Morell defense was at it again in the second inning when they turned a nifty double play. Second baseman Ben MacDougall went deep past second base and flipped the ball to shortstop Logan MacDougall whose relay to first baseman Johnny Savidant completed the double play. Peakes’ centrefielder Jack MacKenzie made a great catch to add to another highlight reel afternoon.
In the Morell fourth inning Logan Gallant doubled in a pair of runs and Ben MacDougall hit a sac fly to give the Chevies and winning pitcher Troy Coffin the four-hit complete game shutout.
Game four was scheduled to be played at MacDonald Field last Sunday. Game five will be back in Morell Wednesday evening. Probable start is 7 pm.
Three high-profile individuals were at game two in Peakes. Former KCBLer and our premier, Dennis King, was in attendance. King threw out the first pitch to Peakes’ longtime and much-respected resident Ian MacDonald. Also ex-NHL tough guy Forbie Kennedy was at the game. Had a lengthy chat with him after the game and he told me this league had some awesome talent.
Notes - Pitching has dominated this year’s finals. Peakes and Morell have scored nine runs combined in the first three games. Including the last three games between Peakes and Northside Sunly Brewers and the finals there has been a shutout toss in each of the last six games. In game three of the semifinals Brewers’ pitcher Isaac Compton beat Peakes 2-0. Josh Coffin tossed the next two goose eggs in one day. Coffin pitched 2-0 and 5-0 wins to send Peakes to the finals. In game one of the finals Ethan Smith tossed five innings and Jordan Stevenson pitched the final two for the 2-0 whitewashing. Troy Coffin and Stevenson threw the fifth and sixth shutouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.