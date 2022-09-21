Dan Shepard

Jordan Stevenson was one pitch shy of perfection in leading the Peakes Bogside Bombers to a 2-0 win and a two games-to-one lead in the best-of-seven Kings County Baseball League finals. Stevenson allowed a two-out triple to Brett Cheverie in the third inning. He did not walk a batter.

Peakes left five runners stranded in the first three innings. A bloop single by Jack MacKenzie with one out ignited the Peakes’ rally in the fifth inning. With two out Dillon Doucette was intentionally walked giving way to Tyson McInnis. McInnis singled up the middle to break the scoreless deadlock. Ethan Smith scored Doucette on an infield hit to increase the lead to 2-0. The two runs were more than enough for Stevenson. The Bombers played error-free ball in support of their pitcher.

