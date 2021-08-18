The Peakes Bogside Bombers nailed down first place In the Kings County Baseball League defeating the Morell Chevies in a 1-0 eight inning nail-biter. The win gave the Bombers their first regular season title since 2016.
Jordan Stevenson out-dueled Tanner MacLean to claim the victory. Both teams had plenty of chances to score. Morell loaded the bases in the fourth inning with one out. Stevenson gave up a single and then issued a pair of walks. He closed down the rally striking out the next two batters. The Chevies once again had runners on first and second with one out in the sixth. Stevenson got the next batter to pop out and then a ground ball fielders choice. Morell was awarded the first two runners on in the eighth. Stevenson then got a huge strikeout and a 6-4-3 double play to end the game. Both pitchers, Jordan Stevenson and Tanner MacLean, pitched all eight innings. Stevenson struck out eight and scattered eight hits. MacLean struck out six and allowed only five hits.
Peakes had a couple of chances earlier in the game as well. In the fifth they put runners on first and second, however MacLean got a ground ball to third and a strike-out. The Bombers scored the only run of the game when Connor Myers singled and scored on an RBI single by pinch hitter Brandon Langley.
Two of the defensive plays of the game were by Bombers catcher Mitchell Power and second baseman Nick Ryan.
The win also decides the match-ups for this year’s semifinals.
Peakes will now face the Cardigan Clippers. The Clippers played their best game of the season last Wednesday when they defeated Morell 8-7 in Morell. The Clipper win gave them the final playoff spot. The Northside Brewers with still two makeup games can’t catch the Clippers. The Brewers have a young squad that has the talent to get much better.
Peakes swept the season series and the four games they played weren’t even close. Peakes did not allow a Clipper to touch home plate in three of the four games. They outscored Cardigan 40-2 in the four games.
In the other series, the second place Chevies squared off with the Alley Stratford Athletics. Morell took the four-game season series three games to one. These two teams met in the 2019 and 2020 championship finals.
The times and dates of the semis will be announced at a later date.
Another reminder that the KCBL awards banquet will be held on August 21 at Peakes Tee with social hour at 6 pm followed by the meal.
I was shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of one of the sweetest ladies ever put on this earth. Sharon Dunn was a beautiful woman inside and out. She was the wife of the late Ken ‘Trixie’ Dunn who greatly helped this league to rise again back in 1991. She and Trixie raised nine fun-loving boys and girls. Sharon was a loving wife, a caring mother, a loyal sister and an incredible friend. I will truly miss her. Sleep in peace beautiful lady, you have earned your rest.
