Vladimir Putin’s decision to bomb a theatre hiding hundreds of Ukrainian civilians, with the word “CHILDREN” written on both sides large enough to be seen by satellite imagery, should shatter anyone’s illusions he is not targeting innocent civilians.
Putin, at this point unquestionably a war criminal, is now adopting the same gruesome tactics the Russian military employed in Syria and, before Putin’s tenure, in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya.
Russia’s military machine clearly has instructions to target civilians. Innocent people who have nothing to do with any military targets and are simply trying to survive.
Putin is destroying their world in a failed bid to crush all Ukrainian resistance and provoke the West into escalating the conflict along a path toward nuclear conflict.
Neither of those things will happen. Ukrainians, both military and civilian, have shown just how far they will go to defend their sovereignty. And NATO has made it clear it has no interest in being drawn into a nuclear war.
With so many Ukrainians taking up a new life in bomb shelters, it is undoubtedly hard for Ukrainians on PEI, constantly worried about their families and friends, and perhaps unable to reach them underground to confirm their safety.
I remain confident there will be a future for Ukraine, but that surely feels distant at the moment while these atrocities are being inflicted on their people and their cultural landmarks by a tinpot war criminal.
The case was heard last week by the International Court of Justice, which demanded Russia stop the invasion. These are empty words, of course, unable to be enforced.
But here’s hoping Putin and his enablers will be brought to justice sooner rather than later, either through legal means or in a less pleasant fashion by the Russian people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.