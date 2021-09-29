Back in the day people ate what was available and it consisted mainly of good, nutritious food.
In that time veggie gardens dotted the countryside like dandelions on a warm late June day.
Nowadays the diverse selection of food stands to satisfy a more sophisticated palate, hence the choices are massive.
However, food - good food - seemingly grows more expensive with each trip to the grocery store.
So, where does that leave the folks who rely on food banks to put sustenance on their table?
Those of average income have choices but food bank patrons don’t always enjoy the same luxury in regards to quantity and quality.
And this is where it gets a little awkward. As the saying goes ‘don’t bite the hand that feeds you’ but no one would willingly set out to insult Islanders’ spirit of generosity.
That said, if your cupboard is bare and cash is in short supply who would decline any food donation no matter what it consists of?
For that reason it’s key to keep nutrition in mind when making donations to food banks. If you wouldn’t eat something, don’t assume someone else will enjoy consuming it.
The process requires vigilance on everyone’s part.
Not everyone has the space, ability or resources to grow their own veggies and if so an existing challenge is to keep reserves in supply over winter.
However, we have seen the number of home gardens and potted edibles increase over the past couple of years. COVID boredom may be the inspiration, or perhaps it represents a search for quality food at a fraction of in-store costs.
Significant hands-on labour is demanded of home gardens and there is always a bounty of risks from invasive insects to fickle weather and yo-yo temperatures.
But even marginally successful gardens stand to produce a minimal amount of nutritious edibles. And most importantly the hobby farmer knows first-hand what went into the growing process.
The time is long past to rely solely on the good faith of large faceless companies to provide quality oven-ready food choices.
We have become a spoiled society while the obvious solution was right under our noses.
For those new to gardening circles good luck with your harvest. Study the failures and celebrate the successes. It’s never too early to plan for next year.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
