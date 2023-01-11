Well as much as I enjoyed being south for the holidays and walking the beaches, I have to admit I missed curling!
Next year it will take careful consideration to decide where to spend my holidays.
Monday night Down East Auto team night had a couple of things to celebrate. First was Robyn MacDonald, Chris MacKinnon and Mary MacDonald’s win over a short handed Sterling Higginbotham and Wade Higginbotham.
The second celebration, and my favorite one because there was cake, was Mary MacDonald’s birthday.
Tuesday night’s Island Construction Mixed had a great game between Preston Higginbotham, Brenda Andrews, Bob Martin and Tracey MacLean. They played Tom Perigo, Stephanie Perigo, Jason Matheson and Janice MacBeth. This amazing close scoring game had me on the edge of my seat. Tied coming home Tom and teammates made no mistakes in the 8th to win the game.
In Souris on Tuesday there was a very good turnout, even with a lot of members down south for the holidays.
Speaking of holidays Darrell Lesperance, Ian MacDonald and Shelby McInnis must have been still on them. Terry Brennan, Norman McIntosh and Shirley McClure won easily by a score of 8-4.
Wayne Townshend is busy organizing his Farmers Bonspiel to be held on January 14-15. I’ll have to try to make it up for that one as it is always a very good bonspiel.
Back in Montague, Wednesday night competitive had a low scoring game between Wayne Chaisson, Chris O’Brien, Mark MacLure and Eric Decoursey and their opponents Travis Coffin, Glen Coffin, Scott McInnis and Alan Fay. Blank ends and steals kept everyone’s eyes on this game. In the end Wayne won the game.
King of Clubs grew again on Thursday with our jackpot now rubbing close to $19,000.
