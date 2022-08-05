At first Ruth Compton Brouwer was reluctant to write about her own descendants, the Compton families in eastern PEI, but the historical value of the topic was undeniable.
Ultimately her book about their business ventures and unique community, All Things in Common: A Canadian Family and Its Island Utopia, was published last year by University of Toronto Press.
It also won the Canadian Historical Association’s 2022 Clio Prize for the best new book in the history of the Atlantic region category.
Born in Bangor but having spent most of her life in Toronto, Ms Compton Brouwer had no memory of the B Compton Limited ventures which ended in 1947, but was aware of a “rather odd background” and as she grew up, people would ask if she was one of “those” Comptons. That was one reason she eventually moved away.
The professor emerita of history at Kings University College said typically professional historians avoid writing about personal history. But after retiring, she realized it was “pretty rich social history” to explore.
The Comptons were originally United Empire Loyalists from New Jersey, who settled on PEI in the 1830s and ‘40s after some time in New Brunswick and Cape Breton. They experienced significant poverty in the late 19th century.
As a way to rise above their economic difficulties, and after being somehow kicked out of the McDonaldite religious movement of the day, they decided to pool their resources and work together in a quest for financial prosperity and a harmonious community.
One significant influence on this decision was an American fictional novel called Looking Backward, which described people working together to build a utopian lifestyle. One of the Comptons apparently brought a copy of the book from Boston.
Thus B Compton Limited was born in 1909, with businesses in Belle River including a lucrative sawmill, store, machinery workshop and dairy farm, and farms in Bangor. The company also had a trading vessel that shipped produce from both communities to eastern Nova Scotia.
“They weathered the depression of the 1930’s better than most families and somehow word of their relative success reached a wider audience. For a time, there were inquiries about how they functioned,” the author said. These inquiries included an interview request from a New York radio program.
But the arrival of World War II spelled the company’s demise. The young men, both Comptons and employees, went off to war and the sawmill caught fire.
In the aftermath of the company’s end in 1947, many struggled to adapt to the larger world, particularly in Belle River, and many of the younger men turned to drinking. People in the community did eventually go to high school and become part of mainstream society.
There was a lot of drinking in general, Ms Compton Brouwer said, compared with most utopian communities which forbade alcohol.
There was also significant intermarriage within the Comptons, which predated the formation of B Compton Limited in 1909. Part of this, she feels, was a desire for religious unity after the McDonaldite movement fractured into smaller groups.
The book has been very well received by other Compton descendants, and she said it adds more detail to the “really rich fabric” of PEI history.
“It shows even in a small, small province where there’s been a great deal of work by very good historians, it seems like there’s always something more to uncover.”
