Ruth Compton Brouwer

Ruth Compton Brouwer grew up in Bangor, PEI, one of the two communities where her Compton descendants set up businesses by pooling their resources.    Submitted photo

At first Ruth Compton Brouwer was reluctant to write about her own descendants, the Compton families in eastern PEI, but the historical value of the topic was undeniable.

Ultimately her book about their business ventures and unique community, All Things in Common: A Canadian Family and Its Island Utopia, was published last year by University of Toronto Press.

