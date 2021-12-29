I walked into the kitchen and grabbed one of the cinnamon buns Boomer had just generously delivered. And don’t even get me started on the biscuits and homemade jam. And those peanut butter balls? No words.
I hadn’t planned on snacking all afternoon, but I was sort of stuck in the house waiting for Air Canada to call me back. Heather and I are hoping to take a trip in late May, and it’s something we booked months ago when vaccinations were up and the caseloads were down. We may not go, but I paid dearly to have the ability to get a total refund, which at this point looks like a good call.
It started harmlessly enough. An email from Air Canada telling me our flights, which included connections in Toronto, had completely changed. I mean the changes were so drastic, our return flight now had us overnighting in Toronto before coming back to PEI. What the what? I immediately jumped on their website and noticed they were still showing my original flights as being available, but yet we were moved. I dreaded what needed to happen next. The Air Canada telephone wait time stories are legendary.
The email gave me the option to just accept the new flights, or make changes. You can only imagine the changes offered, but if I wanted to take 22 hours to get to my destination, no problem. So before hitting the button to ‘accept’ the changes, I decided to call the Air Canada 1-800 number. I’m retired, and have a lot of time on my hands. Good thing.
I dialed the number, and after making my way through a bevy of options, I finally got to a place where at least the phone was ringing. As I was totally expecting, it was answered by a voice telling me they were experiencing a high volume of calls, which they apparently have been experiencing since 2008, and there would be a wait. Did I want to leave my number for a callback? The voice on the phone said I would not lose my place in line, so I thought, why not, it was better than listening to an endless loop of computerized music playing again, and again and again. I punched in my number and was told my wait would be “ ... one. hour. four. minutes. to. one. hour. thirty. six. minutes.” (for full effect you have to read it with the period after each word).
So I grabbed my phone and started waiting. At first I played a game of Hearts and then checked social media. I was getting very close to the one-hour mark when I took my first bite of a cinnamon bun. Man, that’s good. The neighbours are renovating, so I spent a little time looking out the window at that. I noticed a mark on the tile on the kitchen floor, so I went to get the Fantastik to clean it and noticed we were out. I made a mental note that we needed to get more Fantastik.
We passed the ‘one. hour. thirty. six. minute’ mark with little fanfare. We had purchased a new catnip toy and I spent about 15 minutes realizing the cats were either immune to catnip, or just weren’t interested. I then checked the station guide on the TV to see what was on later, and watched a video of actress Jennifer Garner washing her cat. I went back in the kitchen and noticed the drawing of a penguin holding Christmas lights on the gift bag Boomer brought the goodies in.
At roughly the two hour and six minute mark, the phone rang. Local unknown number. Didn’t answer. Sorry, but I’m busy. Waiting. Then about two minutes later, I got a call back from Air Canada, and immediately began to wonder if they would have called back if the line was busy. I doubt it. In the end, the changes were caused by changes to the times of direct flights in and out of PEI. At least that’s what they said. Instead of taking two flights to get to and from our destination, we are now slated to take three flights to get there and back. But what about the website still showing my original flights? I was told it can sometimes take a while to update that.
The agent spent about 30 minutes with me and I was happy with the service. I got to thinking that what would make this a really happy new year for us would be to actually take this trip. We’ve got five months. Fingers crossed.
