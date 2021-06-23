In a perfect world the provincial governments working together on an opening date would have been ideal, said Rhonda Brown, owner of Georgetown Inn.
However, having the Atlantic provinces opening up to the rest of Canada on different dates just causes confusion, she added.
She said another summer without tourists from outside of Atlantic Canada would spell disaster.
“I think for most people in this province if you are in the tourism or accommodation industry you need your people from Ontario and Quebec,” Ms Brown said.
“That’s our market.”
The province recently announced PEI would be open to fully vaccinated Canadians as of July 28. Prior to this announcement Ms Brown said she had a steady stream of cancellations and it will be hard to get those back.
April Gregory of Gregory’s Ocean Breeze Cottages in Cable Head said this summer is very different from 2020.
“Last year when the bubble was announced we went from it being really quiet to having a lot of bookings within a short amount of time, and it seems this year is still very quiet,” Ms Gregory said.
Historically the north shore cottages have been frequented by many tourists from beyond the Atlantic borders and seeing that influx return would certainly be a plus.
“I am definitely happy we are opening up to the rest of Canada by the end of July,” Ms Gregory said.
But there have been some indications tourists are reluctant to make PEI their destination with proof of vaccines being one of the regulations.
In 2020 opening up to the Atlantic provinces did help somewhat to keep the doors open at the Georgetown Inn, Ms Brown said.
But the inn capacity went from between 900 and 1,000 room nights a year pre-COVID to 135 room nights last year.
“That’s pretty telling,” Ms Brown said.
Ms Brown said she has been able to take advantage of some of the provincial and federal COVID funding initiatives to help, but some just don’t suit.
The federal loan supports are a case in point.
“If we can’t get back to working to be able to repay losses from last year how do you repay that kind of a loan?” Ms Brown said.
“Those loans are fairly substantial and necessary, but it’s tough.”
Ms Gregory has also taken advantage of government incentives which have helped in keeping the business afloat.
But the most recent incentive, the Canada Food Island Gift Card program where guests can receive complimentary gift cards for other PEI establishments based on their stay, hasn’t been a draw for bookings as yet.
“I have told people as they book and they are really happy about it, but it hasn’t been a reason for people to book so far,” she said.
Still the bookings are starting to trickle in and Ms Gregory expects more promotion on their social media page will help get the word out.
Ms Brown has chosen not to take advantage of the gift card program. She says the local support of the restaurant side of her business has been phenomenal and she has launched a flyer campaign for the second year in a row to help expand on that.
